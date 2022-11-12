https://sputniknews.com/20221112/trump-sues-jan-6-committee-over-subpoena-requiring-him-to-testify-next-week---complaint-1104037407.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot on Friday evening... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International

The committee requested that Trump appear before it to testify in mid-October. According to the committee, Trump allegedly played a "central role" in organizing and orchestrating the unrest of his supporters at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, after he lost the election to incumbent US President Joe Biden. The committee admitted that a subpoena to a former president is a "significant and historic action," but noted that Trump would not be the first former US president to testify before Congress.The document said that "the Committee lacks authority to issue the Subpoena and, in any event, President Trump is not required to comply.""While other Presidents and former Presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents in response to a congressional subpoena, no President or former President has ever been compelled to do so... President Trump, as a former President of the United States, has absolute immunity from being compelled to testify before Congress regarding his actions while in office. The Committee’s Subpoena is explicitly addressed to President Trump in his capacity as a former President, seeking information about his actions while President, and for the purpose of regulating future Presidents and is therefore invalid," the complaint read.David Warrington, Trump's attorney, said on Friday that "long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it."On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the riot.

