‘Import-Independent’ Version of Microsoft Outlook Mail to Be Developed in Russia, Reports Say

By the end of 2023, MyOffice, a Russian IT developer of secure office solutions for communication and collaborative work, should develop a corporate mail system based on the import-independent platform Mail 2.0 in accordance with the New General System Software roadmap for the period up to 2030. The system will replace popular foreign services such as Microsoft Outlook. The total amount of required investments is estimated at around 1.1 billion rubles ($15.2 million), the newspaper reported. Russia’s nuclear corporation Rosatom will act as a customer, and i-Teco, provider of information technologies for corporations, as an integrator, sources told the newspaper. According to the New General System Software roadmap, the mail system will be expected to manage more than 400,000 mailboxes, given that each user will send an average of 50 messages per day. In addition, the system should include a universal address book, available via mobile app, the newspaper said. The technical architecture of the service should be worked out by March, and the system itself should be released by June. By the end of 2023 it should be put into commercial operation, the newspaper said, citing the roadmap. The product will be suitable for large companies that, due to information security requirements, cannot use cloud mail technologies. One of such companies is Rosatom, a vertically integrated structure that includes enterprises of the military-industrial complex, Lyudmila Bogatyreva, Russian IT company’s Polycode representative, said as quoted by the newspaper. After Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the domestic IT industry faced a number of challenges. Most of the major Western vendors have left the Russian market. On March 4, Microsoft announced the suspension of operations in Russia, including new sales of Microsoft products and services. In September, the company restricted Russian users from updating their computers to the latest version of the Windows operating system.

