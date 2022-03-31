International
Russia's Rostec Develops Software for Data Transmission on Indigenous SSJ Planes
31.03.2022
"The NPP Polyot ["Flight"] has developed software for data transmission in civil aviation for SSJ-New," the corporation said.Import substitution also had an impact on hardware production for SSJ100. Polyot supplied sets of short-range communication antennas AMZ-MV, which will be installed on two prototype SSJ100 aircraft, as well as a set of on-board communication equipment and annunciator panels for the integration stand of the GosNIIAS state scientific and research institute developing aviation equipment."Polyot will additionally deliver six short-range radio stations MV-21 to equip the two prototype aircraft in 2022," Rostec said.The SSJ-New is expected to be certified in 2023 and will be delivered to Russian carriers in 2024, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said last Tuesday.Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) is a Russian short-haul passenger plane, designed to carry 98 passengers over a distance of about 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles). The aircraft made its first flight in May 2008, and was put into commercial operation in 2011.
russia, sukhoi superjet-100 (ssj-100), rostec, software

13:01 GMT 31.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state aerospace and defence corporation Rostec said on Thursday that one of its subsidiary research-to-production facilities has developed software for transmitting civil aviation data on an import-free version of the Russian-made SSJ100 planes, SSJ-New.
"The NPP Polyot ["Flight"] has developed software for data transmission in civil aviation for SSJ-New," the corporation said.
Import substitution also had an impact on hardware production for SSJ100. Polyot supplied sets of short-range communication antennas AMZ-MV, which will be installed on two prototype SSJ100 aircraft, as well as a set of on-board communication equipment and annunciator panels for the integration stand of the GosNIIAS state scientific and research institute developing aviation equipment.
"Polyot will additionally deliver six short-range radio stations MV-21 to equip the two prototype aircraft in 2022," Rostec said.
The SSJ-New is expected to be certified in 2023 and will be delivered to Russian carriers in 2024, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said last Tuesday.
Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) is a Russian short-haul passenger plane, designed to carry 98 passengers over a distance of about 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles). The aircraft made its first flight in May 2008, and was put into commercial operation in 2011.
Заголовок открываемого материала