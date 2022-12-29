https://sputniknews.com/20221229/fire-at-casino-hotel-on-cambodian-border-kills-at-least-10-injures-30-people-official-1105873540.html
Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People: Official
At least ten people have died, and 30 others have been injured in a fire at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in the town of Poipet
Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People: Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least ten people have died, and 30 others have been injured in a massive fire at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in the town of Poipet on the Cambodian-Thai border, Poipet Town Hall Administration chief Nhem Phoeng said on Thursday.
"As of 9:10 am, more than 10 people died, and over 30 of the injured were sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province," Phoeng told The Phnom Penh Post.
He added that over 400 people, most of them Thais, are stuck at the casino-hotel.
The fire
broke out on Wednesday night and has yet to be extinguished. Phoeng added that the authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management Vice-President Kun Kim told reporters that fire crews and helicopters had been dispatched to the scene to save those stranded inside the casino.