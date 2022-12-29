International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221229/fire-at-casino-hotel-on-cambodian-border-kills-at-least-10-injures-30-people-official-1105873540.html
Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People: Official
Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People: Official
At least ten people have died, and 30 others have been injured in a fire at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in the town of Poipet
2022-12-29T05:21+0000
2022-12-29T05:21+0000
world
cambodia
fire
injured toll
hospital
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107601/54/1076015493_0:138:2804:1715_1920x0_80_0_0_39590286515a0127a1703a2f96de7598.jpg
"As of 9:10 am, more than 10 people died, and over 30 of the injured were sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province," Phoeng told The Phnom Penh Post. He added that over 400 people, most of them Thais, are stuck at the casino-hotel. The fire broke out on Wednesday night and has yet to be extinguished. Phoeng added that the authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management Vice-President Kun Kim told reporters that fire crews and helicopters had been dispatched to the scene to save those stranded inside the casino.
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107601/54/1076015493_166:0:2638:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_22478715203d4f0e440c6f6941bad506.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
injured in a fire, casino-hotel, grand diamond city
injured in a fire, casino-hotel, grand diamond city

Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People: Official

05:21 GMT 29.12.2022
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith An ambulance near Phnom Penh in Cambodia
 An ambulance near Phnom Penh in Cambodia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2022
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least ten people have died, and 30 others have been injured in a massive fire at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in the town of Poipet on the Cambodian-Thai border, Poipet Town Hall Administration chief Nhem Phoeng said on Thursday.
"As of 9:10 am, more than 10 people died, and over 30 of the injured were sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province," Phoeng told The Phnom Penh Post.
He added that over 400 people, most of them Thais, are stuck at the casino-hotel.
The fire broke out on Wednesday night and has yet to be extinguished. Phoeng added that the authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management Vice-President Kun Kim told reporters that fire crews and helicopters had been dispatched to the scene to save those stranded inside the casino.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала