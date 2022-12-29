https://sputniknews.com/20221229/fire-at-casino-hotel-on-cambodian-border-kills-at-least-10-injures-30-people-official-1105873540.html

Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People: Official

Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People: Official

At least ten people have died, and 30 others have been injured in a fire at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in the town of Poipet

2022-12-29T05:21+0000

2022-12-29T05:21+0000

2022-12-29T05:21+0000

world

cambodia

fire

injured toll

hospital

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107601/54/1076015493_0:138:2804:1715_1920x0_80_0_0_39590286515a0127a1703a2f96de7598.jpg

"As of 9:10 am, more than 10 people died, and over 30 of the injured were sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province," Phoeng told The Phnom Penh Post. He added that over 400 people, most of them Thais, are stuck at the casino-hotel. The fire broke out on Wednesday night and has yet to be extinguished. Phoeng added that the authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management Vice-President Kun Kim told reporters that fire crews and helicopters had been dispatched to the scene to save those stranded inside the casino.

cambodia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

injured in a fire, casino-hotel, grand diamond city