Fatal Fire Killing 22 in Russian Nursing Home Possibly Caused by Mishandling of Stove

KEMEROVO, Russia (Sputnik) - The preliminary cause of deadly fire in a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo was the violation of fire safety... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-24T08:57+0000

2022-12-24T08:57+0000

2022-12-24T08:58+0000

The flames ignited in the night of Saturday, affecting about 180 square meters (1,940 square feet) of premises. According to latest official data, at least 22 people died.Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik that the retirement home was illegal. Regional health authorities told Sputnik that two more people were in serious condition following the fire, while a total of six people received medical care.Kemerovo Governor Sergey Tsivilev said on Telegram that all regional nursing homes, particularly private ones, will be checked in the coming week.The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case after the fire in Kemerovo.

