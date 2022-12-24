https://sputniknews.com/20221224/fatal-fire-killing-22-in-russian-nursing-home-possibly-caused-by-misuse-of-stove-heating-1105751519.html
Fatal Fire Killing 22 in Russian Nursing Home Possibly Caused by Mishandling of Stove
Fatal Fire Killing 22 in Russian Nursing Home Possibly Caused by Mishandling of Stove
KEMEROVO, Russia (Sputnik) - The preliminary cause of deadly fire in a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo was the violation of fire safety... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-24T08:57+0000
2022-12-24T08:57+0000
2022-12-24T08:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
fire
russia
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105751331_0:150:3109:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_9e36771b787a01c39dbd3bf0c3e35094.jpg
The flames ignited in the night of Saturday, affecting about 180 square meters (1,940 square feet) of premises. According to latest official data, at least 22 people died.Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik that the retirement home was illegal. Regional health authorities told Sputnik that two more people were in serious condition following the fire, while a total of six people received medical care.Kemerovo Governor Sergey Tsivilev said on Telegram that all regional nursing homes, particularly private ones, will be checked in the coming week.The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case after the fire in Kemerovo.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105751331_189:0:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8429f34592379b55cd83d08d824110d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fire, russia, death
Fatal Fire Killing 22 in Russian Nursing Home Possibly Caused by Mishandling of Stove
08:57 GMT 24.12.2022 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 24.12.2022)
KEMEROVO, Russia (Sputnik) - The preliminary cause of deadly fire in a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo was the violation of fire safety regulations when using stove heating, the Kemerovo regional government said on Saturday.
The flames ignited in the night of Saturday, affecting about 180 square meters (1,940 square feet) of premises. According to latest official data, at least 22 people died.
"The preliminary cause of the fire is the violation of fire safety regulation when using stove heating. The regional public organization 'Dobroe Delo' was housed in a private building," the statement read.
Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik that the retirement home was illegal. Regional health authorities told Sputnik that two more people were in serious condition following the fire, while a total of six people received medical care.
Kemerovo Governor Sergey Tsivilev said on Telegram that all regional nursing homes, particularly private ones, will be checked in the coming week.
The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case after the fire in Kemerovo.