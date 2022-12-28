https://sputniknews.com/20221228/us-erects-sprawling-tent-camp-to-house-anticipated-surge-of-migrants-on-southern-border-1105834720.html

US Erects Sprawling Tent Camp to House Anticipated Surge of Migrants on Southern Border

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sputnik correspondent reported that a large number of construction crews were actively building a large tent camp in the middle of the desert on the outskirts of El Paso, where tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in recent weeks. The tent camp is possibly being erected on property owned by the US Army, considering its location near the Fort Bliss Army base located in El Paso. The large tents appear capable of housing tens of thousands of migrants and several large commercial trucks were also seen hauling supplies into the area where the facility is being built. US immigration facilities in El Paso have recently become overwhelmed and unable to hold the thousands of migrants arriving at the border, forcing them to release several hundred on the streets or into local shelters amid freezing temperatures over the weekend. US Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security Department, the Fort Bliss Army Base and the Texas National Guard did not immediately respond to Sputnik's inquiry for comment. Also on Tuesday, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy. Several Republican states had urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis. White House Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre said the Biden administration will comply with the Supreme Court's order and in the meantime will continue to advance preparations to manage the migration on the US-Mexico border. The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

