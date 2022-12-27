International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/us-supreme-court-blocks-biden-from-rescinding-trump-era-title-42-border-expulsion-policy-1105832181.html
US Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Rescinding Trump-Era Title 42 Border Expulsion Policy
US Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Rescinding Trump-Era Title 42 Border Expulsion Policy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from rescinding the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy on the US southern border... 27.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-27T21:35+0000
2022-12-27T22:26+0000
americas
donald trump
biden administration
us-mexico border
expulsion
migrants
us supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_baa75b786e03bcf28007af86b79236d7.jpg
"The application for stay pending certiorari presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted ... the stay shall terminated upon the sending down of the judgment of this Court," the Supreme Court said in a filing on Tuesday. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich welcomed the ruling, saying his office had led the charge to prevent the Biden administration from overturning the policy. "The safety of American families is NOT expendable to political expediency," Brnovich said via Twitter.The ruling came down to a 5-4 vote in response to a emergency request earlier submitted by 19 Republican state attorney generals. Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch had joined the three liberals on the high court's bench.Gorsuch slammed the ongoing litigation in his dissent, noting that "the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis. And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency."In addition to the stay, the court detailed it will move to hear arguments in February on whether Republican-leaning states can intervene in the ongoing litigations.Touching on Gorsuch's remarks, the White House similarly noted in a release that "Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely."Title 42 effectively gives the federal government the power to take any emergency action to keep diseases from spreading nationwide, such as was the case during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration. Under the policy, over 2 million people have been expelled. However, as of late, Republican lawmakers have fought to use the legislation to clamp down on asylum-seekers at the US-Mexico border.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/title-42-how-uss-immigration-crisis-nearly-shut-down-the-government-and-left-pentagon-penniless-1105709082.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/18-more-states-sue-biden-admin-for-ending-title-42-border-policy-1094794514.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7645679b46be51bcccdfd8b156a6a8b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, biden administration, us-mexico border, expulsion, migrants, us supreme court
donald trump, biden administration, us-mexico border, expulsion, migrants, us supreme court

US Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Rescinding Trump-Era Title 42 Border Expulsion Policy

21:35 GMT 27.12.2022 (Updated: 22:26 GMT 27.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Gregory BullMigrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from rescinding the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy on the US southern border, a court filing revealed.
"The application for stay pending certiorari presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted ... the stay shall terminated upon the sending down of the judgment of this Court," the Supreme Court said in a filing on Tuesday.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich welcomed the ruling, saying his office had led the charge to prevent the Biden administration from overturning the policy.
"The safety of American families is NOT expendable to political expediency," Brnovich said via Twitter.
Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
Sputnik Explains
Title 42: How US Immigration Crisis Nearly Shut Down the Government and Left the Pentagon Penniless
22 December, 18:28 GMT
The ruling came down to a 5-4 vote in response to a emergency request earlier submitted by 19 Republican state attorney generals. Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch had joined the three liberals on the high court's bench.
Gorsuch slammed the ongoing litigation in his dissent, noting that "the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis. And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency."
"We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort," he underscored.
In addition to the stay, the court detailed it will move to hear arguments in February on whether Republican-leaning states can intervene in the ongoing litigations.
Touching on Gorsuch's remarks, the White House similarly noted in a release that "Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely."
Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. from Colombia are being processed by the U.S. border patrol after crossing the border from Mexico at Yuma, Arizona, U.S., February 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
18 More States Sue Biden Admin for Ending Title 42 Border Policy
15 April, 17:34 GMT
"To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform," reads a statement issued by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Title 42 effectively gives the federal government the power to take any emergency action to keep diseases from spreading nationwide, such as was the case during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration. Under the policy, over 2 million people have been expelled. However, as of late, Republican lawmakers have fought to use the legislation to clamp down on asylum-seekers at the US-Mexico border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала