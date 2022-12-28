International
Israel's Netanyahu Announces Likud Lawmaker's Appointment as Parliament Speaker, Reports Say
Benjamin Netanyahu announced that parties to the ruling coalition have unanimously approved Likud lawmaker Amir Ohana to be appointed Knesset speaker.
13:40 GMT 28.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / GIL COHEN-MAGENIsraeli prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session to elect the new speaker of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) at its Plenum Hall in Jerusalem on December 13, 2022
© AFP 2022 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN
