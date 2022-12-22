International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/video-israels-netanyahu-announces-he-has-successfully-formed-new-government-1105682279.html
Video: Israel's Netanyahu Announces He Has Successfully Formed New Government
Video: Israel's Netanyahu Announces He Has Successfully Formed New Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Netanyahu, the chair of the Likud party, has informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he has been able to form a new... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T00:52+0000
2022-12-22T00:48+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
government
isaac herzog
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_0:27:2595:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd47ee3d1cb16ba9d8f1cb7056011e7.jpg
Reports indicated that Netanyahu told Herzog in a phone call that he now has enough seats to build a majority in the 120-member legislature. Shortly after all was said and done, Netanyahu took to Twitter to share a brief video clip of the phone conversation.The media cited sources close to Herzog and Netanyahu as saying that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place no later than January 2, with December 27 or 28 being a likely date for the ceremony. Netanyahu, whose party won in the early parliamentary elections on November 1, received the mandate to form the country's new government from the president on November 13. The mandate was due to expire on December 11, but Herzog extended it by ten days until December 21. The announcement reportedly came some 11 minutes before deadline.Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 to 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/biden-reportedly-preparing-to-hold-netanyahu-personally-responsible-for-far-right-cabinet-members-1105652715.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_58:0:2363:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_fa084b695d2781ee592e99f73fe637a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, benjamin netanyahu, government, isaac herzog
israel, benjamin netanyahu, government, isaac herzog

Video: Israel's Netanyahu Announces He Has Successfully Formed New Government

00:52 GMT 22.12.2022
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoFormer Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to right-wing opposition party members, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on June 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Netanyahu, the chair of the Likud party, has informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he has been able to form a new government, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.
Reports indicated that Netanyahu told Herzog in a phone call that he now has enough seats to build a majority in the 120-member legislature.
Shortly after all was said and done, Netanyahu took to Twitter to share a brief video clip of the phone conversation.
“I wanted to announce to you that thanks to the amazing public support we received in the elections, I have succeeded in forming a government that will take care of all the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said.
The media cited sources close to Herzog and Netanyahu as saying that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place no later than January 2, with December 27 or 28 being a likely date for the ceremony.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, center, Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, left, far-right Israeli lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich and leaders of all Israel's political parties pose for a group photo after the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Israeli lawmakers were sworn in at the Knesset, on Tuesday, following national elections earlier this month. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
World
Biden Reportedly Preparing to Hold Netanyahu ‘Personally Responsible’ for Far-Right Cabinet Members
20 December, 21:15 GMT
Netanyahu, whose party won in the early parliamentary elections on November 1, received the mandate to form the country's new government from the president on November 13.
The mandate was due to expire on December 11, but Herzog extended it by ten days until December 21. The announcement reportedly came some 11 minutes before deadline.
Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 to 2021.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала