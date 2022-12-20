https://sputniknews.com/20221220/biden-reportedly-preparing-to-hold-netanyahu-personally-responsible-for-far-right-cabinet-members-1105652715.html

Biden Reportedly Preparing to Hold Netanyahu ‘Personally Responsible’ for Far-Right Cabinet Members

Biden Reportedly Preparing to Hold Netanyahu ‘Personally Responsible’ for Far-Right Cabinet Members

As the Israeli Knesset prepares to swear in the new coalition government, the White House is preparing for the fallout from some of the incoming... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-20T21:15+0000

2022-12-20T21:15+0000

2022-12-20T21:11+0000

world

israel

benjamin netanyahu

bezalel smotrich

itamar ben-gvir

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104260948_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b564008701a2d13101c5d54fd66ae4cc.jpg

Benjamin Netanyahu, who was assigned by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a coalition government after a strong electoral showing last month, is laying the final preparations on the political deals with which he has stitched together a ruling majority coalition. However, that coalition includes several figures far to the right of the already-conservative Likud leader - figures about whom Israel’s greatest ally, the United States, has made clear its objections.Ben-Gvir is set to be Netanyahu’s Minister of Public Security, and Smotrich will control part of the Finance Ministry, with his Religious Zionism party also controlling Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the part of the defense ministry responsible for Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in the Knesset.The US objections stem from fears that the new ministers will further antagonize the delicate situation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, which have exploded in violence several times in recent years. The Biden administration has made clear it supports the creation of a future Palestinian state, and has encouraged the Israeli government to reopen such talks.It’s unclear what leverage Biden might have over Netanyahu’s administration other than strongly-worded statements, since he has already ruled out cutting US military aid to Israel. However, it could potentially see the US withholding help in expanding the Abraham Accords, a set of peace agreements with Arab states that had formerly refused to give Israel diplomatic recognition. Saudi Arabia reportedly recently told US diplomats it was interested in one day doing so.After the elections last month, in which Likud won a plurality of Knesset seats and Netanyahu was again tapped to form a government, the White House made clear its objections to the inclusion of Smotrich or Ben-Gvir in the new government, and has kept up that pressure in the weeks since.The party’s objection is somewhat ironic, since Israel in recent years barred several US lawmakers from entering the country, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), following their criticisms of Israeli policy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

israel, benjamin netanyahu, bezalel smotrich, itamar ben-gvir, biden administration