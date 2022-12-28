https://sputniknews.com/20221228/finns-consumer-confidence-hits-record-low-as-recession-looms-1105837621.html

Finns' Consumer Confidence Hits Record Low as Recession Looms

Finns' Consumer Confidence Hits Record Low as Recession Looms

The confidence indicator has reached its nadir since 1995, when consumer confidence started being measured.

Confidence among Finnish consumers in their own economic outlook has fallen to a new record low, according to Statistics Finland.The confidence indicator reached its nadir since 1995, when consumer confidence started being measured, eclipsing the previous record reached in September this year.In an accompanying press release, Statistics Finland noted that consumers considered their own financial situation to have weakened “from good to average.” “At the same time, the personal threat of unemployment was considered to have increased,” it added.Respondents' intentions to make lasting purchases also hit a record low — with few Finns planning to buy a new car or home. Up to 53 percent of consumers plan to reduce their spending on durable goods over the next 12 months. Furthermore, some 38 percent of Finns argued that the state of their personal finances is worse now compared to one year ago.The expectations about the nation’s economy remained on a very weak level as well. According to the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), the biggest drop was in retail trade.This comes amid forecasts of recession by the Central Bank of Finland. According to the bank, the Finnish economy is set to contract by 0.5 percent amid a surge in the cost of living and the energy crisis exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. Furthermore, in the next few years, public spending in is expected to exceed revenues, which is why the public debt-to-GDP ratio will rise considerably from 2024 onwards, reaching 75 percent by the end of 2025.Meanwhile, the Taxpayers Association of Finland warned that people's purchasing power is likely to weaken next year as well. According to the association's forecast, the purchasing power of a middle-income earner will decrease in 2023 by about 0.2 percent, as wages will fall behind the pace of inflation. It further noted that if inflation surges higher than expected next year, people's purchasing power will weaken more than the current forecast.Finland’s widening crisis, largely in line with that of the eurozone, has been driven by the EU’s self-maiming “punishment” against Russia and its energy over its special operation in Ukraine. The Finnish economy has suffered heavily from Helsinki’s own trade decisions as well, as a number of Finnish companies have left Russia, incurring losses. The loss of neighboring Russian markets will leave a massive trade gap. Furthermore, according to various estimates, the Nordic nation may annually lose more than 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in revenues from Russian tourists.Yet another instance of a branch suffering from the Finnish and EU sanctions on Russia which have harmed the EU countries more than they have hurt Moscow is the chemical industry. Finnish chemical companies struggling with the high energy prices. More redundancies are anticipated whereas production volumes are expected to fall further.

