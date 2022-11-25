https://sputniknews.com/20221125/one-in-three-finns-cannot-get-by-on-current-salary-survey-finds-1104670470.html

One in Three Finns Cannot Get By on Current Salary, Survey Finds

One in Three Finns Cannot Get By on Current Salary, Survey Finds

In October, food prices in Finland saw a 15.9-percent year-on-year jump and are rising at a rate unseen since the energy crisis of the 1970s. The inflation... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-25T06:19+0000

2022-11-25T06:19+0000

2022-11-25T06:19+0000

economy

finland

scandinavia

crisis

wages

energy crisis

inflation

price hike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103300/46/1033004649_0:70:1024:646_1920x0_80_0_0_f18d18c7d74a81da4c4dbb57fa379b72.jpg

Following a marked change of the economic reality in recent months, a third of Finns cannot get by on their current salary, a survey by pollster Oikotie has found.At the same time, 42 percent of Finns have reduced their spending on money for food, clothes, interior decoration and electronics this autumn amid a double-whammy of energy and cost-of-living crises, when the prices of food, goods and services have risen sharply and quickly, pushing the value of money down. While hobbies and driving tend to be among the last things people usually cut back on, still, 36 percent of Finns have reduced their spending on hobbies, and 38 percent on driving.The prevailing inflation has also been reflected in salary increase requests. Between September and November alone, 17 percent of Finns have asked for a salary increase, with only half of them getting one. Next year, wholly 43 percent plan to ask for a salary increase, as the inflation is bound to continue next year.In October, food prices in Finland saw a 15.9-percent year-on-year jump and are rising at a rate that is by far the fastest in the 2000s — and unprecedented since the energy crisis of the 1970s. Furthermore, numerous experts, banks and other financial institutions warned that food and electricity will continue accelerating inflation for several months to come, with no signs of a slowdown in sight.The uptick in housing costs and the inflation-driven increase in interest rates is about to push house prices in Finland to a level not seen since mid-1990s, the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo) has warned.Finland’s spiralling crisis, which largely mirrors that of the eurozone, has been driven by Helsinki’s self-crippling sanctions against Russia and its energy meant as “punishment” for its special operation in Ukraine. Amid shortages of gas and electricity, Finnish grip operators have warned of possible rolling power cuts this winter. The nation’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the delay at the troubled Olkiluoto 3 reactor that will remain offline longer than expected, as full-scale electricity production will not commence before 2023.

https://sputniknews.com/20221123/delay-at-finlands-new-nuclear-reactor-imperils-countrys-power-supply-1104567883.html

finland

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

cost-of-living crisis, energy crisis, energy shortages, galloping inflation, low wages, crisis in finland