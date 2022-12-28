‘Enlighten Me’: Greta Delivers Devastating Clap-Back After Andrew Tate Attempts to Troll Her
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg
The pint-sized sharp-tongued Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg chalked up another win on Wednesday - but not against governments with pollutive industries.
Andrew Tate has had his Twitter account back for barely a month after being reinstated by Elon Musk, but he’s probably wishing it wasn’t. That’s because he’s licking his wounds after trying to pick on Greta Thunberg, a 19-year-old autistic climate activist who stands less than five feet tall.
It all began on Tuesday, when Tate, the controversial boxer-turned-celebrity, seemingly arbitrarily took aim at Greta on Twitter. Swim carefully, Mr. Tate, these are treacherous waters that have wrecked many a celebrity before.
After boasting about some of his 33 sports cars, including a Bugatti and a Ferrari, and the impressive size of their engines, Tate asked Thunberg to “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”
Without missing a beat, Greta fired back with devastating accuracy.
“Yes, please do enlighten me,” she said in a quote-tweet on Wednesday. “Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”
yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022
A few hours after this devastating clap-back dropped, over 150,000 people had shared it, with nearly three quarters of a million likes.
“How dare you?!” a baffled and humiliated Tate replied.
Twitterers replied with messages and images of shock and admiration, praising her for the incredible comeback.
“This is how to burn without emitting carbon,” one user quipped.
“Who'd have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the day,” mused another.
This is of course not the first time Greta has faced off with men attempting to belittle her and her activism against climate change. Former US President Donald Trump has been repeatedly hoisted by his own petard in coming after Greta, who responded to his criticism by making it her bio on Twitter, and throwing his urge for her to “chill” back in his face a year later, when he objected to the results of the November 2020 US presidential election.
Thunberg became a household name when in 2018 at the age of just 15, her hometown “climate strike” activism brought her to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24), where she infamously scolded world leaders for sacrificing her generation’s future by postponing efforts to cut carbon emissions, the primary driver of climate change globally. She has continued to push dramatic action against climate change, including promoting green energy alternatives as well as veganism and electric vehicles - which likely is what provoked Tate’s furious message.