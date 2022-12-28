https://sputniknews.com/20221228/daniel-craigs-glass-onion-character-accent-provokes-twitterstorm-1105858657.html
Daniel Craig's Glass Onion Character Accent Provokes Twitterstorm
Daniel Craig's Glass Onion Character Accent Provokes Twitterstorm
The Glass Onion premiere on Netflix has fans debating on whether Daniel Craig should be "formally banned" from ever attempting an American accent again.
2022-12-28T15:19+0000
2022-12-28T15:19+0000
2022-12-28T15:19+0000
viral
daniel craig
accent
movie
netflix
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105855410_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e36787b3a65fe4bd014babd3caecfe55.jpg
Despite the positive reviews and good financial performance of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, there has been heated debate among viewers about the Southern accents of Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe's character.While viewers are more likely to agree that Janelle Monáe's accent is good, opinions on Daniel Craig's are drastically different.Many audience members noted that the Southern accent made it very difficult to understand his phrases.In the movie, tech tycoon Miles Bron invites his friends (and detective Benoit Blanc) to a "murder mystery party" at the Glass Onion on his private island in Greece. However, when things get out of hand, Blanc has to begin his own investigation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105855410_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_464cefcd04604a06c906dfe5dcd7b383.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
daniel craig's south accent, twitter on glass onion south accent, janelle monáe's south accent in glass onion, glass onion twitterstorm
daniel craig's south accent, twitter on glass onion south accent, janelle monáe's south accent in glass onion, glass onion twitterstorm
Daniel Craig's Glass Onion Character Accent Provokes Twitterstorm
Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," sequel to the 2019 movie "Knives Out," is garnering a warm reception from audiences and critics. But there's a catch.
Despite the positive reviews and good financial performance of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, there has been heated debate among viewers about the Southern accents of Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe's character.
While viewers are more likely to agree that Janelle Monáe's accent is good, opinions on Daniel Craig's are drastically different.
Many audience members noted that the Southern accent made it very difficult to understand his phrases.
In the movie, tech tycoon Miles Bron invites his friends (and detective Benoit Blanc) to a "murder mystery party" at the Glass Onion on his private island in Greece. However, when things get out of hand, Blanc has to begin his own investigation.