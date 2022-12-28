https://sputniknews.com/20221228/daniel-craigs-glass-onion-character-accent-provokes-twitterstorm-1105858657.html

Daniel Craig's Glass Onion Character Accent Provokes Twitterstorm

The Glass Onion premiere on Netflix has fans debating on whether Daniel Craig should be "formally banned" from ever attempting an American accent again.

Despite the positive reviews and good financial performance of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, there has been heated debate among viewers about the Southern accents of Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe's character.While viewers are more likely to agree that Janelle Monáe's accent is good, opinions on Daniel Craig's are drastically different.Many audience members noted that the Southern accent made it very difficult to understand his phrases.In the movie, tech tycoon Miles Bron invites his friends (and detective Benoit Blanc) to a "murder mystery party" at the Glass Onion on his private island in Greece. However, when things get out of hand, Blanc has to begin his own investigation.

