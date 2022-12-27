https://sputniknews.com/20221227/spain-unveils-new-aid-package-worth-106bln-to-help-cover-basic-expenses-1105830221.html

Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to Help Cover Basic Expenses

MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish government presented on Tuesday a new aid package worth 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said...

"We have already allocated more than 35 billion euros and are adding another 10 billion as part of this aid package… A total 45 billion has been disbursed to protect the middle and working classes in the face of a rise in the cost of living, energy and food," he said. The newly adopted assistance program includes scrapping the value-added tax on such staple foods as bread and milk. VAT on oil and pasta will be reduced from 10% to 5%. Electricity and gas rebates will be extended for another six months, while rent increases will be capped at 2% until the end of the year. Landlords will also be prohibited from evicting vulnerable families. Households earning less than 27,000 euros a year will be eligible for 200 euros in assistance funding next year. The government estimates that some 4.2 million families will benefit from this one-off payment from January 1.

