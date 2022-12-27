International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/spain-unveils-new-aid-package-worth-106bln-to-help-cover-basic-expenses-1105830221.html
Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to Help Cover Basic Expenses
Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to Help Cover Basic Expenses
MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish government presented on Tuesday a new aid package worth 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said... 27.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-27T18:00+0000
2022-12-27T18:00+0000
world
europe
spain
eu
expenses
relief
cost of living
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106953/12/1069531285_0:148:1920:1228_1920x0_80_0_0_cc2e1418cb018a99ca2aa8d2a3901a94.jpg
"We have already allocated more than 35 billion euros and are adding another 10 billion as part of this aid package… A total 45 billion has been disbursed to protect the middle and working classes in the face of a rise in the cost of living, energy and food," he said. The newly adopted assistance program includes scrapping the value-added tax on such staple foods as bread and milk. VAT on oil and pasta will be reduced from 10% to 5%. Electricity and gas rebates will be extended for another six months, while rent increases will be capped at 2% until the end of the year. Landlords will also be prohibited from evicting vulnerable families. Households earning less than 27,000 euros a year will be eligible for 200 euros in assistance funding next year. The government estimates that some 4.2 million families will benefit from this one-off payment from January 1.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/spain-plans-to-persuade-germany-netherlands-to-agree-to-lower-gas-price-cap-reports-1105500608.html
spain
eu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106953/12/1069531285_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_1404ec665d8dbbc74b794c1a35d085ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain basic expenses, spain cost of living,
spain basic expenses, spain cost of living,

Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to Help Cover Basic Expenses

18:00 GMT 27.12.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Spanish flag
Spanish flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish government presented on Tuesday a new aid package worth 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said would help those vulnerable navigate the cost of living crisis.
"We have already allocated more than 35 billion euros and are adding another 10 billion as part of this aid package… A total 45 billion has been disbursed to protect the middle and working classes in the face of a rise in the cost of living, energy and food," he said.
The newly adopted assistance program includes scrapping the value-added tax on such staple foods as bread and milk. VAT on oil and pasta will be reduced from 10% to 5%.
Electricity and gas rebates will be extended for another six months, while rent increases will be capped at 2% until the end of the year. Landlords will also be prohibited from evicting vulnerable families.
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Spain Plans to Persuade Germany, Netherlands to Agree to Lower Gas Price Cap: Reports
15 December, 18:19 GMT
Households earning less than 27,000 euros a year will be eligible for 200 euros in assistance funding next year. The government estimates that some 4.2 million families will benefit from this one-off payment from January 1.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала