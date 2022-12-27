International
Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Seven Times in Past Day
Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Seven Times in Past Day
27.12.2022
"Seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said. "Three attacks [were recorded] in Idlib province, three in Latakia, one in Hama," he said. The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Seven Times in Past Day

01:22 GMT 27.12.2022
Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File)
Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / RAMI AL-SAYED
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone seven times over the past 24 hours.
"Seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.
"Three attacks [were recorded] in Idlib province, three in Latakia, one in Hama," he said.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.
Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
