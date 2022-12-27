International
Musk Says Number of Starlink Devices in Iran Approaching 100
"Approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran," Musk tweeted. In October, White House officials and Musk reportedly negotiated the supply of the internet service to Iran as a way of supporting the protest movement. Public demonstrations began across Iran following the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in September, allegedly at the hands of the country's so-called Morality Police for improperly wearing of a hijab. The Iranian authorities claim Amini died of a heart attack.
© AP Photo / Patrick PleulTesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total number of Starlink satellite internet terminals in Iran has been approaching 100 active devices, Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla founder and Twitter owner, said on Monday.
"Approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran," Musk tweeted.
In October, White House officials and Musk reportedly negotiated the supply of the internet service to Iran as a way of supporting the protest movement.
Public demonstrations began across Iran following the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in September, allegedly at the hands of the country's so-called Morality Police for improperly wearing of a hijab. The Iranian authorities claim Amini died of a heart attack.
