https://sputniknews.com/20221227/musk-says-number-of-starlink-devices-in-iran-approaching-100-1105806185.html

Musk Says Number of Starlink Devices in Iran Approaching 100

Musk Says Number of Starlink Devices in Iran Approaching 100

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total number of Starlink satellite internet terminals in Iran has been approaching 100 active devices, Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla founder... 27.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-27T03:51+0000

2022-12-27T03:51+0000

2022-12-27T03:51+0000

iran

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102442297_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_a66cd804769075ca2a8441c0a58a6e66.jpg

"Approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran," Musk tweeted. In October, White House officials and Musk reportedly negotiated the supply of the internet service to Iran as a way of supporting the protest movement. Public demonstrations began across Iran following the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in September, allegedly at the hands of the country's so-called Morality Police for improperly wearing of a hijab. The Iranian authorities claim Amini died of a heart attack.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, elon musk