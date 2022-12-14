International
WATCH LIVE: FIFA World Cup Fans Gather in Paris for Semi-Final Between France and Morocco
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/un-economic-council-expels-iran-from-commission-on-status-of-women-after-aminis-death-1105467227.html
UN Economic Council Expels Iran From Commission on Status of Women After Amini's Death
UN Economic Council Expels Iran From Commission on Status of Women After Amini's Death
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has voted to expel Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, a 45-member body... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T20:01+0000
2022-12-14T19:57+0000
world
iran
the united nations (un)
economic and social council (ecosoc)
expulsion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102435405_0:130:2431:1497_1920x0_80_0_0_69964dafc00acfd5288b65a66a74b97f.jpg
The final tally for the vote was 29 in favor, eight opposed and 16 abstentions. Russia, China and Bolivia were among the countries that rejected the measure. The 22-year old woman died in police custody. The government contends Amini died of a heart attack while demonstrators claim she was beaten by the morality police, which arrested her for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. The US Mission to the United Nations authored the resolution and asked the members of the 54-member ECOSOC to vote in favor and remove "the ugly stain" from its credibility. Iran's mission to the UN urged the members to reject the draft. Prior to the vote, Russia suggested asking for the legal opinion of the UN Legal Counsel. The majority of the countries, however, voted against considering the Russian proposal. Later in the day, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Guterres respects the decision of the member-driven body. The opinion was echoed by the president of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, who said he respects the "will" of the member states. A UN source told Sputnik that Iran's removal from the body sets a bad precedent for the future.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/tehran-says-recent-unrest-over-death-of-mahsa-amini-in-iran-premeditated-by-us-israel-1101462711.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102435405_0:0:2431:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_12a398b434d9c4763b41e1daac0d36ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, the united nations (un), economic and social council (ecosoc), expulsion
iran, the united nations (un), economic and social council (ecosoc), expulsion

UN Economic Council Expels Iran From Commission on Status of Women After Amini's Death

20:01 GMT 14.12.2022
© AP Photo / Middle East ImagesIranians woman protests a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini's death after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran.
Iranians woman protests a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini's death after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
© AP Photo / Middle East Images
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has voted to expel Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, a 45-member body which meets annually, amid the unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini.
The final tally for the vote was 29 in favor, eight opposed and 16 abstentions. Russia, China and Bolivia were among the countries that rejected the measure.
The 22-year old woman died in police custody. The government contends Amini died of a heart attack while demonstrators claim she was beaten by the morality police, which arrested her for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
The US Mission to the United Nations authored the resolution and asked the members of the 54-member ECOSOC to vote in favor and remove "the ugly stain" from its credibility. Iran's mission to the UN urged the members to reject the draft.
Prior to the vote, Russia suggested asking for the legal opinion of the UN Legal Counsel. The majority of the countries, however, voted against considering the Russian proposal.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
World
Tehran Says Recent Unrest Over Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran Premeditated by US, Israel
3 October, 11:38 GMT
Later in the day, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Guterres respects the decision of the member-driven body. The opinion was echoed by the president of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, who said he respects the "will" of the member states.
A UN source told Sputnik that Iran's removal from the body sets a bad precedent for the future.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала