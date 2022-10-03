https://sputniknews.com/20221003/tehran-says-recent-unrest-over-death-of-mahsa-amini-in-iran-premeditated-by-us-israel-1101462711.html

Tehran Says Recent Unrest Over Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran Premeditated by US, Israel

Tehran Says Recent Unrest Over Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran Premeditated by US, Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The protests in Iran, which began several week ago in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the morality police... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-03T11:38+0000

2022-10-03T11:38+0000

2022-10-03T11:38+0000

world

israel

iran

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_b69f20c9f646b59932c3b366edb7beec.jpg

"I declare that these protests and instability were planned by the United States and the Israeli regime, their cohorts and some treacherous Iranians abroad helped them in this matter," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.Last week, Iranian authorities declared that the protests have come to an end.Amini was detained by the police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison, on September 13. She was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack and passed away on September 16.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/tehran-facing-student-protests-after-death-of-detained-22-year-old-mahsa-amini---videos-1100969710.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, iran, us