BREAKING: State Duma Ratifies Agreements on DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye & Kherson Regions Joining Russia
Tehran Says Recent Unrest Over Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran Premeditated by US, Israel
11:38 GMT 03.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankIranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The protests in Iran, which began several week ago in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the morality police, were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday.
"I declare that these protests and instability were planned by the United States and the Israeli regime, their cohorts and some treacherous Iranians abroad helped them in this matter," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.
Last week, Iranian authorities declared that the protests have come to an end.
Aerial View of Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
Tehran Facing Student Protests After Death of Detained 22-Year-Old Mahsa Amini - Videos
19 September, 13:42 GMT
Amini was detained by the police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison, on September 13. She was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack and passed away on September 16.
