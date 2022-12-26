International
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/spokesman-for-pence-denies-he-filed-paperwork-to-run-for-president-in-2024-1105805488.html
Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024
Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Devin O'Malley, a spokesman for former US Vice President Mike Pence, has denied that Pence filed paperwork to run for president in 2024... 26.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-26T23:58+0000
2022-12-26T23:58+0000
mike pence
mike pence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095308495_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb72c234141f0a6bb915ba7185c8dec6.jpg
"Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," O'Malley wrote on Twitter. Earlier, the Washington Examiner reported that Pence had filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run over a month after ex-US President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign in November.The Tweet O'Malley was replying to, which included a link to the rumored FEC filing, was deleted.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095308495_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2c88a971debf289b82d1f78f7a9b2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mike pence, mike pence
mike pence, mike pence

Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024

23:58 GMT 26.12.2022
© AP Photo / Meg KinnardFormer Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence made his second trip to the state in less than a week to headline an event for the crisis pregnancy center in early-voting South Carolina as he continues to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence made his second trip to the state in less than a week to headline an event for the crisis pregnancy center in early-voting South Carolina as he continues to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
© AP Photo / Meg Kinnard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Devin O'Malley, a spokesman for former US Vice President Mike Pence, has denied that Pence filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 despite a Federal Election Commission filing on Monday.
"Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," O'Malley wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, the Washington Examiner reported that Pence had filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run over a month after ex-US President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign in November.
The Tweet O'Malley was replying to, which included a link to the rumored FEC filing, was deleted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала