Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024

Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Devin O'Malley, a spokesman for former US Vice President Mike Pence, has denied that Pence filed paperwork to run for president in 2024... 26.12.2022

2022-12-26T23:58+0000

2022-12-26T23:58+0000

2022-12-26T23:58+0000

"Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," O'Malley wrote on Twitter. Earlier, the Washington Examiner reported that Pence had filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run over a month after ex-US President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign in November.The Tweet O'Malley was replying to, which included a link to the rumored FEC filing, was deleted.

