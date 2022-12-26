https://sputniknews.com/20221226/spokesman-for-pence-denies-he-filed-paperwork-to-run-for-president-in-2024-1105805488.html
Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024
Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Devin O'Malley, a spokesman for former US Vice President Mike Pence, has denied that Pence filed paperwork to run for president in 2024... 26.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-26T23:58+0000
2022-12-26T23:58+0000
2022-12-26T23:58+0000
mike pence
mike pence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095308495_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb72c234141f0a6bb915ba7185c8dec6.jpg
"Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," O'Malley wrote on Twitter. Earlier, the Washington Examiner reported that Pence had filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run over a month after ex-US President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign in November.The Tweet O'Malley was replying to, which included a link to the rumored FEC filing, was deleted.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095308495_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2c88a971debf289b82d1f78f7a9b2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mike pence, mike pence
Spokesman for Pence Denies He Filed Paperwork to Run for President in 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Devin O'Malley, a spokesman for former US Vice President Mike Pence, has denied that Pence filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 despite a Federal Election Commission filing on Monday.
"Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," O'Malley wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, the Washington Examiner reported that Pence had filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run over a month after ex-US President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign in November.
The Tweet O'Malley was replying to, which included a link to the rumored FEC filing, was deleted.