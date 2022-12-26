https://sputniknews.com/20221226/saudi-medical-mission-conducts-free-surgeries-in-mauritanias-capital-nouakchott-1105792275.html

Saudi Medical Mission Conducts Free Surgeries in Mauritania’s Capital Nouakchott

The Saudi mission is said to be a joint effort between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and the Charitable Health Society for... 26.12.2022, Sputnik International

A Saudi charitable medical mission has begun to provide relief, helping dozens of people in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, Mauritanian media reported this weekend.At least 60 patients are going to benefit from catheterization operations, in addition to a number of elderly and needy patients who are going to get urinary tract surgery, with the aim of bringing health services closer to citizens.The Saudi delegation will performs catheterization operations at the National Center for Heart Diseases, and urinary tract surgery at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Friendship Medical Center.The activity of the mission, which lasts 9 days, is the result of an agreement between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), the Charitable Health Society for Patient Care (Enayah), and the Mauritanian Ministry of Health.In a speech on behalf of the health minister, Ahmed Gedo Ould Zein, a representative of the Mauritanian Ministry of Health, praised the role of the Saudi medical missions.For his part, the Saudi ambassador to Mauritania, Hazza bin Zaben bin Dhawi Al-Mutairi, indicated that the coming period will witness other medical missions specializing in heart operations, adding that this fruitful cooperation will include training Mauritanian medical cadres to perform such operations.

