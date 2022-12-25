https://sputniknews.com/20221225/whoopi-goldberg-doubles-down-on-her-scandalous-holocaust-view-1105777761.html
In a new interview, Whoopi Goldberg has reiterated her opinion that the Nazis didn't originally target Jews based on their race. Goldberg insisted that Hitler's followers targeted people of African descent as well as the Jews because they were physically different. She went as far to suggest that Jews had an easier time evading Nazis because they were white and could blend in.The interviewer pointed out that the Nazis considered Jews to be a race. However, the celebrity found a counterargument:Goldberg added that Holocaust "wasn't originally" about race and that Jews to some extent are not a race at all: "you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them."She made similar comments during an episode of ABC daytime talk show, "The View" in early 2022 and was suspended from the show for two weeks.
In a new interview, Whoopi Goldberg has reiterated her opinion that the Nazis didn't originally target Jews based on their race. Goldberg insisted that Hitler's followers targeted people of African descent as well as the Jews because they were physically different. She went as far to suggest that Jews had an easier time evading Nazis because they were white and could blend in.
"My best friend said, 'Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we're probably not a race,'" the famous actress said.
The interviewer pointed out that the Nazis considered Jews to be a race. However, the celebrity found a counterargument:
"Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?"
Goldberg added that Holocaust "wasn't originally" about race and that Jews to some extent are not a race at all: "you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them."
She made similar comments during an episode of ABC daytime talk show, "The View" in early 2022 and was suspended from the show for two weeks.