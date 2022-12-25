https://sputniknews.com/20221225/whoopi-goldberg-doubles-down-on-her-scandalous-holocaust-view-1105777761.html

Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Her Scandalous Holocaust View

In a new interview, Whoopi Goldberg has reiterated her opinion that the Nazis didn't originally target Jews based on their race. Goldberg insisted that Hitler's followers targeted people of African descent as well as the Jews because they were physically different. She went as far to suggest that Jews had an easier time evading Nazis because they were white and could blend in.The interviewer pointed out that the Nazis considered Jews to be a race. However, the celebrity found a counterargument:Goldberg added that Holocaust "wasn't originally" about race and that Jews to some extent are not a race at all: "you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them."She made similar comments during an episode of ABC daytime talk show, "The View" in early 2022 and was suspended from the show for two weeks.

