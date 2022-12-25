https://sputniknews.com/20221225/peles-family-spends-christmas-day-in-hospital-as-cancer-worsens-1105783263.html
Pele's Family Spends Christmas Day in Hospital as Cancer Worsens
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, commonly known as Pele, is the only footballer in the world who won the World Cup three times as a player (in 1958, 1962 and... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, commonly known as Pele, is the only footballer in the world who won the World Cup three times as a player (in 1958, 1962 and 1970). But as time goes by, even the brightest fade. In September 2021, Pele underwent surgery to remove a colon tumor and has been fighting for his life ever since.
The condition of the 82-year-old soccer star, who has been in the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo since November 29, has reportedly worsened.
According to news agencies, last week doctors said that Pele's cancer had progressed, adding that the three-time World Cup winner was under "increased scrutiny" for "kidney and heart dysfunction." No other hospital statements have been released since.
A Brazilian newspaper reported that Pele's chemotherapy was not working and that doctors had decided to transfer him to palliative care. The family of the football icon, however, denied this report.
According to statements from Pele's daughter, his family will be at his side in the hospital during the Christmas holidays.
"I will not be leaving, nobody will take me out of here," Kely Nascimento said on social media.
During the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian national team dedicated goals to Pele, while fans and players wished him a speedy recovery.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach likewise addressed the star: "Pele, our thoughts are with you. I wish you all the best from the bottom of my heart."
In the meantime, a video of the installation of a gold sarcophagus decorated with images of Pele has leaked
onto the web. There were no official comments about it, but fans speculated that it was a sign of Santos FC management preparing for Pele's death. The sarcophagus was allegedly placed under a tent that appeared in the center of the field at Stadio Villa Belmiro. This arena is the base of Santos FC, where Pele spent 18 years of his football career.