Paris Shooter Initially Planned to 'Kill Foreigners' in Different District, Reports Suggest

Paris Shooter Initially Planned to 'Kill Foreigners' in Different District, Reports Suggest

PARIS (Sputnik) - The shooter who killed three Kurds in the French capital earlier this week initially planned the attack in a different district but changed... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

The 69-year-old shooter had "pathological" hatred for foreigners and "wanted to kill foreigners" in Seine-Saint-Denis, a northern suburb with large immigrant population, French press reported, citing a communique by Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau. The attacker reportedly found Seine-Saint-Denis not crowded enough and his clothing unfit to allow free reloading of the gun, and ended up targeting the Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement. According to the report, the man was "depressive" and his hatred emerged after his house was robbed in 2016. He was detained on the day of the shooting and transferred to a psychiatric infirmary on Saturday. The shooting attack took place on Friday, leaving three Kurdish activists killed. French media reported on Saturday that the shooter had confessed to the police that he attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred. The French prosecutor's office launched a probe into intentional murder.

