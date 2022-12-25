International
Gunman Who Killed 3 Near Kurdish Cultural Center in Paris Transferred to Psychiatric Institution
Gunman Who Killed 3 Near Kurdish Cultural Center in Paris Transferred to Psychiatric Institution
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 69-year-old shooter who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris earlier this week, killing three people, has been... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon declared that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of police custody," the Paris prosecutor's office said, adding that the suspect "was taken to the psychiatric infirmary of the police headquarters." The prosecutor’s office specified that the police custody measure was lifted pending the suspect’s appearance before the judge, "when his state of health allows it." On Friday, a shooting took place near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris' 10 arrondissement. Three people were killed and three others were injured. The victims were Kurdish activists, the community told Sputnik. The 69-year-old suspect, reportedly a French man with a record of two assassination attempts in 2016 and 2021, was taken into custody. He told police that he attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred, according to local media. The Paris prosecutor's office said it was investigating the attack as deliberate murder. Multiple people have been injured in the French capital in the past two days, amid protests against what Paris Kurds consider a Turkish-sponsored shooting attack against the community.
Gunman Who Killed 3 Near Kurdish Cultural Center in Paris Transferred to Psychiatric Institution

04:32 GMT 25.12.2022
Riots in Paris after a gunman killed three near a Kurdish cultural center
Riots in Paris after a gunman killed three near a Kurdish cultural center - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Poloyko
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 69-year-old shooter who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris earlier this week, killing three people, has been transferred to a psychiatric infirmary, the prosecutor's office said.
"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon declared that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of police custody," the Paris prosecutor's office said, adding that the suspect "was taken to the psychiatric infirmary of the police headquarters."
The prosecutor’s office specified that the police custody measure was lifted pending the suspect’s appearance before the judge, "when his state of health allows it."
On Friday, a shooting took place near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris' 10 arrondissement. Three people were killed and three others were injured. The victims were Kurdish activists, the community told Sputnik.
World
Kurdish Protesters Run Amok in Paris Following Deadly Shooting - Videos
World
Kurdish Protesters Run Amok in Paris Following Deadly Shooting - Videos
Yesterday, 13:59 GMT
The 69-year-old suspect, reportedly a French man with a record of two assassination attempts in 2016 and 2021, was taken into custody. He told police that he attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred, according to local media. The Paris prosecutor's office said it was investigating the attack as deliberate murder.
Multiple people have been injured in the French capital in the past two days, amid protests against what Paris Kurds consider a Turkish-sponsored shooting attack against the community.
