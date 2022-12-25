https://sputniknews.com/20221225/gunman-who-killed-3-near-kurdish-cultural-center-in-paris-transferred-to-psychiatric-institution-1105776602.html

Gunman Who Killed 3 Near Kurdish Cultural Center in Paris Transferred to Psychiatric Institution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 69-year-old shooter who opened fire near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris earlier this week, killing three people, has been... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon declared that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of police custody," the Paris prosecutor's office said, adding that the suspect "was taken to the psychiatric infirmary of the police headquarters." The prosecutor’s office specified that the police custody measure was lifted pending the suspect’s appearance before the judge, "when his state of health allows it." On Friday, a shooting took place near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris' 10 arrondissement. Three people were killed and three others were injured. The victims were Kurdish activists, the community told Sputnik. The 69-year-old suspect, reportedly a French man with a record of two assassination attempts in 2016 and 2021, was taken into custody. He told police that he attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred, according to local media. The Paris prosecutor's office said it was investigating the attack as deliberate murder. Multiple people have been injured in the French capital in the past two days, amid protests against what Paris Kurds consider a Turkish-sponsored shooting attack against the community.

