'Man's Best Friend': Dog Starts Christmas Eve Blaze in House in England
Firefighters in England have warned that it would be wise to keep electrical appliances unplugged when not in use, especially when there is a pet in the household.The warning comes in the wake of an incident that occurred on Christmas Eve when Essex Fire Service responded to a call from Hockley to deal with a fire that was apparently started by a dog.Thankfully, both the homeowner and the dog survived the fire though they did require treatment for smoke inhalation."Once you've finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners, please take a moment to unplug them," Shinn added. "The homeowner wouldn't have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind."
'Man's Best Friend': Dog Starts Christmas Eve Blaze in House in England
12:08 GMT 25.12.2022 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 25.12.2022)
The fire supposedly started after a dog accidentally turned on a hairdryer that was lying on a mattress.
Firefighters in England have warned that it would be wise to keep electrical appliances unplugged when not in use, especially when there is a pet in the household.
The warning comes in the wake of an incident that occurred on Christmas Eve when Essex Fire Service responded to a call from Hockley to deal with a fire that was apparently started by a dog.
"The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke. We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed," watch manager Gary Shinn said as quoted by local media. "We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed and turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress."
Thankfully, both the homeowner and the dog survived the fire though they did require treatment for smoke inhalation.
"Once you've finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners, please take a moment to unplug them," Shinn added. "The homeowner wouldn't have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind."