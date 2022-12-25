https://sputniknews.com/20221225/mans-best-friend-dogs-starts-christmas-eve-blaze-in-house-in-england-1105781970.html

'Man's Best Friend': Dog Starts Christmas Eve Blaze in House in England

'Man's Best Friend': Dog Starts Christmas Eve Blaze in House in England

The fire supposedly started after a dog accidentally turned on a hairdryer that was lying on a mattress. 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-25T12:08+0000

2022-12-25T12:08+0000

2022-12-25T12:14+0000

viral

england

christmas eve

house

fire

dog

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106770/47/1067704771_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_1f062cec44834194848f7635bdaffbb7.jpg

Firefighters in England have warned that it would be wise to keep electrical appliances unplugged when not in use, especially when there is a pet in the household.The warning comes in the wake of an incident that occurred on Christmas Eve when Essex Fire Service responded to a call from Hockley to deal with a fire that was apparently started by a dog.Thankfully, both the homeowner and the dog survived the fire though they did require treatment for smoke inhalation."Once you've finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners, please take a moment to unplug them," Shinn added. "The homeowner wouldn't have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind."

england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

england, christmas eve, house, fire, dog