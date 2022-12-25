https://sputniknews.com/20221225/death-toll-from-south-africa-fuel-tanker-explosion-rises-to-15-1105786501.html

Death Toll From South Africa Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises to 15

The liquid petroleum tanker’s roof reportedly got stuck under a low-lying bridge near a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning. The truck was delivering gas... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

The death toll from the Saturday fuel tanker blast near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in the South African city of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, has risen to at least 15, according to authorities.Over 50 people were injured during the two-stage blast, 19 of which are in a critical situation.Emergency services officials in the town suggested that the explosion took place as a result of flames caused by the roof of the liquid petroleum truck scraping a low-lying bridge 100 meters away from the hospital.A second explosion took place at the site as firefighters were attempting to put out the blaze of the first blast, destroying a fire engine along with two other vehicles. Patients at the hospital were evacuated after part of the roof collapsed in the blasts’ aftermath.Several neighboring houses and vehicles were damaged by the explosions, according to local media.

