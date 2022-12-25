https://sputniknews.com/20221225/death-toll-from-south-africa-fuel-tanker-explosion-rises-to-15-1105786501.html
Death Toll From South Africa Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises to 15
Death Toll From South Africa Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises to 15
The liquid petroleum tanker’s roof reportedly got stuck under a low-lying bridge near a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning. The truck was delivering gas... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
The death toll from the Saturday fuel tanker blast near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in the South African city of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, has risen to at least 15, according to authorities.Over 50 people were injured during the two-stage blast, 19 of which are in a critical situation.Emergency services officials in the town suggested that the explosion took place as a result of flames caused by the roof of the liquid petroleum truck scraping a low-lying bridge 100 meters away from the hospital.A second explosion took place at the site as firefighters were attempting to put out the blaze of the first blast, destroying a fire engine along with two other vehicles. Patients at the hospital were evacuated after part of the roof collapsed in the blasts' aftermath.Several neighboring houses and vehicles were damaged by the explosions, according to local media.
Death Toll From South Africa Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises to 15
The liquid petroleum tanker’s roof reportedly got stuck under a low-lying bridge near a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning. The truck was delivering gas to the public medical facility.
The death toll from the Saturday fuel tanker blast near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in the South African city of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, has risen to at least 15, according to authorities.
“Yesterday [Saturday], the death toll was at 10 people, and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning,” the country’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said in a press conference at the hospital where the blast took place.
Over 50 people were injured during the two-stage blast, 19 of which are in a critical situation.
“This is a sad day. It's sad day for our province, a sad day for our country. And we want to extend once more our sincerest condolences to the affected families,” said Gauteng province premier Panyaza Lesufi on Saturday.
Emergency services officials in the town suggested that the explosion took place as a result of flames caused by the roof of the liquid petroleum truck scraping a low-lying bridge 100 meters away from the hospital.
“Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight,” emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said.
A second explosion took place at the site as firefighters were attempting to put out the blaze of the first blast, destroying a fire engine along with two other vehicles. Patients at the hospital were evacuated after part of the roof collapsed in the blasts’ aftermath.
Several neighboring houses and vehicles were damaged by the explosions, according to local media.