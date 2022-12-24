https://sputniknews.com/20221224/providing-moldova-with-nato-arms-would-bring-disaster-russias-deputy-fm-says-1105744193.html
Providing Moldova With NATO Arms Would Bring ‘Disaster,’ Russia's Deputy FM Says
Providing Moldova With NATO Arms Would Bring 'Disaster,' Russia's Deputy FM Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Intensified cooperation with NATO undermines Moldova's security and the supply of western arms would only bring negative consequences
"A boost in cooperation between Kishinev and NATO countries in the military and military-technical spheres is a factor that undermines the security of Moldova itself to a greater extent. As experience shows, the reckless pumping of Western weapons to a given country or the deployment of NATO contingents on its territory does not at all add to its security or sovereignty, but, on the contrary, brings it closer to disaster. The sad experience of Ukraine can be seen very clearly from the Moldovan land, I believe," Galuzin said.Since the beginning of the Russian special operation aimed at demilitarizing and de-Nazifying Ukraine, the US and its allies have been allocating financial and military assistance to Kiev worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that delivering arms to Ukraine would only prolong the conflict, adding that any foreign military equipment as well as personnel arriving in Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Intensified cooperation with NATO undermines Moldova’s security and the supply of western arms would only bring negative consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
"A boost in cooperation between Kishinev and NATO countries in the military and military-technical spheres is a factor that undermines the security of Moldova itself to a greater extent. As experience shows, the reckless pumping of Western weapons to a given country or the deployment of NATO contingents on its territory does not at all add to its security or sovereignty, but, on the contrary, brings it closer to disaster. The sad experience of Ukraine can be seen very clearly from the Moldovan land, I believe," Galuzin said.
Since the beginning of the Russian special operation aimed at demilitarizing and de-Nazifying Ukraine, the US and its allies have been allocating financial and military assistance to Kiev worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that delivering arms to Ukraine would only prolong the conflict, adding that any foreign military equipment as well as personnel arriving in Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.