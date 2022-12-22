International
Moldova Interested in Military Cooperation With France: Deputy Prime Minister
04:45 GMT 22.12.2022
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu discussed defense cooperation and modernization of the Moldovan army with representatives of the French Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Nicu Popescu received a delegation from the French Defense Ministry; during the meeting the sides discussed issues of reforming the Moldovan army, and also touched upon defense cooperation. The visit is a specific result of the Paris agreements between Defense Minister Nosatii and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu. The meeting aims to deepen and expand Moldovan-French relations," the Moldovan ministry said.
Earlier, Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii reported that the defense budget in 2023 would be increased by 50 percent on 2022 to almost 1.7 billion lei (more than $87 million); the relevant amendments were adopted in the first reading. The government of the republic has repeatedly stated that it would like to strengthen the country's defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this.
According to the constitution, Moldova is a neutral country. However, since 1994, Chisinau has been cooperating with NATO under the Partnership for Peace program. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.
