https://sputniknews.com/20221224/patriot-act-ing-1105743290.html

Patriot Act-ing

Patriot Act-ing

When US President Joe Biden hailed the Thursday announcement that Washington would be sending a billion-dollar Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, questions... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-24T04:09+0000

2022-12-24T04:09+0000

2022-12-24T04:05+0000

cartoon

ted rall

us

us military aid

patriot missile system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105740714_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_1faccb02e28daa428f02e9b59a0f6390.jpg

In March, a Pentagon official insisted there was “no discussion” within the US Department of Defense about putting a Patriot battery in Ukraine, because in order to do so, the agency would “have to put US troops with it to operate it.”But despite the difficulty of operating a Patriot battery, Ukrainian militants’ lack of English language familiarity, and the difficulties incurred when attempting to integrate a US-made missile system into a largely Soviet-built force, most American legislators cheered the Biden regime’s announcement.However, now that all is said and done on the US’ latest batch of military aid, new reports are claiming the Biden administration intends to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the defense system at stateside military bases. Time will only tell whether that actually unfolds.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cartoon, ted rall, us, us military aid, patriot missile system