Patriot Act-ing
Patriot Act-ing
When US President Joe Biden hailed the Thursday announcement that Washington would be sending a billion-dollar Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, questions...
In March, a Pentagon official insisted there was “no discussion” within the US Department of Defense about putting a Patriot battery in Ukraine, because in order to do so, the agency would “have to put US troops with it to operate it.”But despite the difficulty of operating a Patriot battery, Ukrainian militants’ lack of English language familiarity, and the difficulties incurred when attempting to integrate a US-made missile system into a largely Soviet-built force, most American legislators cheered the Biden regime’s announcement.However, now that all is said and done on the US’ latest batch of military aid, new reports are claiming the Biden administration intends to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the defense system at stateside military bases. Time will only tell whether that actually unfolds.
When US President Joe Biden hailed the Thursday announcement that Washington would be sending a billion-dollar Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, questions remained about how exactly the Pentagon would manage the system.
In March, a Pentagon official insisted there was “no discussion” within the US Department of Defense about putting a Patriot battery in Ukraine, because in order to do so, the agency would “have to put US troops with it to operate it.”
But despite the difficulty of operating a Patriot battery, Ukrainian militants’ lack of English language familiarity, and the difficulties incurred when attempting to integrate a US-made missile system into a largely Soviet-built force, most American legislators cheered the Biden regime’s announcement.
However, now that all is said and done on the US’ latest batch of military aid, new reports are claiming the Biden administration intends to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the defense system at stateside military bases. Time will only tell whether that actually unfolds.