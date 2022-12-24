https://sputniknews.com/20221224/minnesotas-mall-of-america-momentarily-placed-under-lockdown-after-reported-shooting-1105742935.html

Minnesota's Mall of America Momentarily Placed Under Lockdown After Reported Shooting

The Mall of America is considered to be the largest such shopping center in the US. The center was previously placed on lockdown in August after shooting that... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

Minnesota's Mall of America was momentarily placed on lockdown late Friday after a shooting reportedly unfolded within the shopping center, officials confirmed.The Bloomington Police Department stated via social media that the scene had been secured but failed to offer any details on reports of the shooting. It remains unclear whether the incident was part of a targeted shooting, and if the incident amounted to any injuries or fatalities.Early unconfirmed reports suggest the shooting resulted in one casualty, and that the incident either happened near a Nike store or by the mall's Nordstroms location. Two suspects are believed to be of interest.Video shared online captured the moment in which the first bullets were discharged, sparking several individuals to go into hiding in what appeared to be a store's backroom.Additional footage also captured the sounds of emergency sirens and multiple individuals who had been directed to the lobby of a JW Marriott hotel within the plaza. Outside the shopping complex, a bevy of police cars were on scene as officers worked to mark out the crime scene.An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The shooting incident is being investigated by the Bloomington Police in coordination with the Hennepin County Crime Lab and mall security.

