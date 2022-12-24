https://sputniknews.com/20221224/domestic-terrorism-trends-overdose-crisis-jan-6-report-1105738922.html
‘Domestic Terrorism’ Trends, Overdose Crisis, Jan 6 Report
05:10 GMT 24.12.2022 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 24.12.2022)
Temperatures fall across the US as travelers face dangerous winter weather, and an infamous French serial killer is released after 20 years.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Atlanta’s crackdown on peaceful protestors who are now being charged with domestic terrorism, whether the Ukrainian president’s trip to Washington was successful or not, Meta setting in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the appointment of a controversial judge in Florida, Georgetown hiring the wrongly convicted Adnan Syed of ‘Serial’ podcast fame, and whether inflation will persist in the new year.
Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses a US decrease in life expectancy due to opioid overdose deaths, how investing in mental health resources could curb opioid drug abuse, and an increase in alcohol and drug deaths among seniors.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the release of the 800-page report from the House Select Committee on the January 6 riot, freshman New York Congressman George Santos’ self-inflicted travails, the abandonment of Afghan refugees by Congress after an attempt to provide them citizenship, Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions, attacks on the Adult Survivors Act in New York, and Marianne Williamson running for president in 2024.
International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the ongoing political crisis in Peru, including the Peruvian Congress’ attempt to revoke the rights of indigenous peoples in Peru. He also brought an update on the protests in Argentina.
The Misfits also discuss the death of the inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a celebrity name change, a hippo attack with a happy ending, a sports-related bus hijacking, and a misleading art exhibit.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.