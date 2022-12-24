International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20221224/domestic-terrorism-trends-overdose-crisis-jan-6-report-1105738922.html
‘Domestic Terrorism’ Trends, Overdose Crisis, Jan 6 Report
‘Domestic Terrorism’ Trends, Overdose Crisis, Jan 6 Report
Temperatures fall across the US as travelers face dangerous winter weather, and an infamous French serial killer is released after 20 years. 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-24T05:10+0000
2022-12-24T09:06+0000
political misfits
us
donald trump
afghanistan
opioid
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105738775_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_00f7fffc11906c8de7b97a1883b5cba0.png
'Domestic Terrorism’ Trends, Overdose Crisis, Jan 6 Report
Temperatures fall across the U.S. as travelers face dangerous winter weather, and an infamous French serial killer is released after 20 years.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Atlanta’s crackdown on peaceful protestors who are now being charged with domestic terrorism, whether the Ukrainian president’s trip to Washington was successful or not, Meta setting in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the appointment of a controversial judge in Florida, Georgetown hiring the wrongly convicted Adnan Syed of ‘Serial’ podcast fame, and whether inflation will persist in the new year.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses a US decrease in life expectancy due to opioid overdose deaths, how investing in mental health resources could curb opioid drug abuse, and an increase in alcohol and drug deaths among seniors.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the release of the 800-page report from the House Select Committee on the January 6 riot, freshman New York Congressman George Santos’ self-inflicted travails, the abandonment of Afghan refugees by Congress after an attempt to provide them citizenship, Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions, attacks on the Adult Survivors Act in New York, and Marianne Williamson running for president in 2024.International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the ongoing political crisis in Peru, including the Peruvian Congress’ attempt to revoke the rights of indigenous peoples in Peru. He also brought an update on the protests in Argentina.The Misfits also discuss the death of the inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a celebrity name change, a hippo attack with a happy ending, a sports-related bus hijacking, and a misleading art exhibit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105738775_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac59df1e54b621e4881e12b3de51aae.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, afghanistan, opioid, terrorism, аудио
us, donald trump, afghanistan, opioid, terrorism, аудио

‘Domestic Terrorism’ Trends, Overdose Crisis, Jan 6 Report

05:10 GMT 24.12.2022 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 24.12.2022)
Political Misfits
'Domestic Terrorism’ Trends, Overdose Crisis, Jan 6 Report
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Temperatures fall across the US as travelers face dangerous winter weather, and an infamous French serial killer is released after 20 years.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Atlanta’s crackdown on peaceful protestors who are now being charged with domestic terrorism, whether the Ukrainian president’s trip to Washington was successful or not, Meta setting in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the appointment of a controversial judge in Florida, Georgetown hiring the wrongly convicted Adnan Syed of ‘Serial’ podcast fame, and whether inflation will persist in the new year.
Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses a US decrease in life expectancy due to opioid overdose deaths, how investing in mental health resources could curb opioid drug abuse, and an increase in alcohol and drug deaths among seniors.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the release of the 800-page report from the House Select Committee on the January 6 riot, freshman New York Congressman George Santos’ self-inflicted travails, the abandonment of Afghan refugees by Congress after an attempt to provide them citizenship, Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions, attacks on the Adult Survivors Act in New York, and Marianne Williamson running for president in 2024.
International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the ongoing political crisis in Peru, including the Peruvian Congress’ attempt to revoke the rights of indigenous peoples in Peru. He also brought an update on the protests in Argentina.
The Misfits also discuss the death of the inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a celebrity name change, a hippo attack with a happy ending, a sports-related bus hijacking, and a misleading art exhibit.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала