https://sputniknews.com/20221223/snarky-iowa-sports-reporter-goes-viral-after-being-made-to-cover-poor-weather-conditions-1105739671.html
Snarky Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral After Being Made to Cover Poor Weather Conditions
Snarky Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral After Being Made to Cover Poor Weather Conditions
Woodley serves as a sports anchor and reporter for the KWWL station in Waterloo, Iowa. According to the journo, he usually reports in the evening and is... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T21:53+0000
2022-12-23T21:53+0000
2022-12-23T21:49+0000
viral
weather
weather
reporter
reporters
viral video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105739526_8:0:492:272_1920x0_80_0_0_87b840370680fc552ffee9af8fa9fc8f.png
Iowa sports reporter Mark Woodley recently went viral after his snarky coverage of a winter storm offered viewers a refreshing take on the run-of-the-mill weather event news coverage.Woodley was told to wake up about “5 hours” before he normally wakes up and to “go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same.”“I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long and generally on those shows I’m inside - so this is a really long show,” Woodley says in one snarky clip. "Tune in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier."The video is a reel of sarcastic one-liners from his morning newscast on Thursday. Woodley told an American news outlet that he had posted the video to his Twitter account for his friends and family. He was shocked when the video went viral, with some celebrities even retweeting the reporter’s snarky reel, including the comedic filmmaker Judd Apatow.When asked how his managers felt about his sarcastic attitude, Woodley admitted he was worried at first but “thankfully they’ve known me long enough, they’ve completely embraced this, they know this is really good for all of us—so I don’t know how they felt about it right away but everyone’s on board now.”Woodley admitted he was standing about 30 feet from the backdoor of KWWL’s main station and was able to warm up between takes; however, winter storms sweeping through the US this week are no laughing matter. Winter storms are causing severe and even deadly wind chills, while dumping snow and freezing rain across the states. Frigid temperatures and freezing rain have put around 100 million people under weather alerts and have canceled thousands of flights just a day before Christmas Eve.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105739526_68:0:431:272_1920x0_80_0_0_5e61fb9176f613c37f24c54d210fe67f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
weather, weather, reporter, reporters, viral video
weather, weather, reporter, reporters, viral video
Snarky Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral After Being Made to Cover Poor Weather Conditions
Woodley serves as a sports anchor and reporter for the KWWL station in Waterloo, Iowa. According to the journo, he usually reports in the evening and is “inside” for segments, which are just 30 minutes long. But when asked to fill in as a weather reporter for a 3:30 a.m. take amid a blizzard, let’s just say it didn’t go over well for him.
Iowa
sports reporter Mark Woodley recently went viral after his snarky coverage of a winter storm offered viewers a refreshing take on the run-of-the-mill weather event news coverage.
Woodley was told to wake up about “5 hours” before he normally wakes up and to “go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same.”
"I normally do sports, uh, everything is canceled here for the next couple of days so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up and go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same," Woodley explained during his report.
“I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long and generally on those shows I’m inside - so this is a really long show,” Woodley says in one snarky clip. "Tune in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier."
“I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news. The good news is: I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is: I kind of wish I couldn’t,” said Woodley, who was standing in temperatures that felt like -40 degrees Fahrenheit due to a series of severe winter storms blasting the US this week.
The video is a reel of sarcastic one-liners from his morning newscast on Thursday. Woodley told an American news outlet
that he had posted the video to his Twitter account for his friends and family. He was shocked when the video went viral, with some celebrities even retweeting the reporter’s snarky reel, including the comedic filmmaker Judd Apatow.
When asked how his managers felt about his sarcastic attitude, Woodley admitted he was worried at first but “thankfully they’ve known me long enough, they’ve completely embraced this, they know this is really good for all of us—so I don’t know how they felt about it right away but everyone’s on board now.”
“Doing this full time would be my absolute nightmare,” Woodley said when asked if he would consider becoming the full time weather reporter for his station.
Woodley
admitted he was standing about 30 feet from the backdoor of KWWL’s main station and was able to warm up between takes; however, winter storms sweeping through the US this week are no laughing matter.
Winter storms are causing severe and even deadly wind chills, while dumping snow and freezing rain across the states. Frigid temperatures and freezing rain have put around 100 million people under weather alerts and have canceled thousands of flights just a day before Christmas Eve.