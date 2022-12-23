https://sputniknews.com/20221223/snarky-iowa-sports-reporter-goes-viral-after-being-made-to-cover-poor-weather-conditions-1105739671.html

Snarky Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral After Being Made to Cover Poor Weather Conditions

Snarky Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral After Being Made to Cover Poor Weather Conditions

Iowa sports reporter Mark Woodley recently went viral after his snarky coverage of a winter storm offered viewers a refreshing take on the run-of-the-mill weather event news coverage.Woodley was told to wake up about “5 hours” before he normally wakes up and to “go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same.”“I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long and generally on those shows I’m inside - so this is a really long show,” Woodley says in one snarky clip. "Tune in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier."The video is a reel of sarcastic one-liners from his morning newscast on Thursday. Woodley told an American news outlet that he had posted the video to his Twitter account for his friends and family. He was shocked when the video went viral, with some celebrities even retweeting the reporter’s snarky reel, including the comedic filmmaker Judd Apatow.When asked how his managers felt about his sarcastic attitude, Woodley admitted he was worried at first but “thankfully they’ve known me long enough, they’ve completely embraced this, they know this is really good for all of us—so I don’t know how they felt about it right away but everyone’s on board now.”Woodley admitted he was standing about 30 feet from the backdoor of KWWL’s main station and was able to warm up between takes; however, winter storms sweeping through the US this week are no laughing matter. Winter storms are causing severe and even deadly wind chills, while dumping snow and freezing rain across the states. Frigid temperatures and freezing rain have put around 100 million people under weather alerts and have canceled thousands of flights just a day before Christmas Eve.

