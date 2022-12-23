https://sputniknews.com/20221223/from-real-estate-heir-to-ex-rap-mogul-top-10-highest-bails-set-in-us-history-1105725508.html

From Real Estate Heir to Ex-Rap Mogul: Top-10 Highest Bails Set in US History

From Real Estate Heir to Ex-Rap Mogul: Top-10 Highest Bails Set in US History

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried has been released to his parents on a $250 million bond while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his crypto platform.

2022-12-23T13:09+0000

2022-12-23T13:09+0000

2022-12-23T13:09+0000

sputnik explains

us

bail

charges

mogul

prosecutors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15633/98/156339875_0:0:361:203_1920x0_80_0_0_4893bd0c27900780ac8e26f77cbcaf59.jpg

With US Assistant Attorney Nicolas Roos noting on Thursday that the $250 million bond for the release of the ex­-FTX head is believed to be the highest federal pretrial bail bond ever set, Sputnik takes a look at ten other hefty bails in US history.Robert Durst: $3 BillionLate Robert Durst, the son of a US real estate magnate, currently holds the record for the highest bail set in the history of the US, which stands at a whopping $3 billion.In the early 2000s, the disgraced multimillionaire was accused of murdering his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, his old-time friend Susan Berman and neighbor Morris Black.The bail was first set at $1 billion and increased to $3 billion after Durst was reprimanded and held for bond jumping and tampering with evidence. In January 2022, the 78-year-old died from cardiac arrest while serving a life sentence in the custody of California’s Department of Corrections.Kim Freeman: $1 Billion In 2005, a court in Ohio announced a bail of $1 billion for Asian immigrant Kim Freeman, who was accused of owning and operating two “massage parlors” that were a brothel.Despite the fact that the crime was non-violent, prosecutors argued that Freeman’s strong ties to Asia made her a significant flight risk, which is why a judge finally agreed on a hefty bail bond.Michael Milken: $250 MillionThe case of Michael Milken dates back to the 1980s, when he was notoriously known as “the highest-paid man on Wall Street."He faced an array of charges, including insider trading, securities fraud, mail fraud, and filing false tax returns at the time.Judges decided that being known as Wall Street’s highest-paid person might give him ample means to flee, setting the bail of $250 million.Kening Ma: $150 Million The fourth position goes to Kening Ma, who, along with his wife Shirley Ji, was charged with intentionally importing and selling motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles that did not pass US emissions standards.Considering the couple’s means to flee trial, the judge and district attorney in California decided in 2010 on the bail of $150 million for Ma and $75 million for his spouse. The indictment included charges of conspiracy, grand theft, money laundering and possession of a false certificate.Christopher Williams: $100 Million In 2010, a Tennessee judge announced a $100 million bail for Christopher Williams, who was detained and accused of a slew of felonies, such as attempted murder in the second degree, carjacking, aggravated robbery, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.Setting an unusually high bail, the judge took into account the violent nature of the accused’s offense and his previous record of skipping bail.Raj Rajaratnam: $100 MillionA $100 million bail was also set for Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam accused of insider stock trading.The 2010 indictment included multiple counts of conspiracy and securities fraud. Rajaratnam’s hedge fund was valued at $3.7 billion at the time, and his wealth made him a significant flight risk, something that prodded a New York judge to decide on the hefty bail bond.Tiffany Li: $66 Million In 2017, a California judge imposed a $66 million bond amount on Tiffany Li, who faced murder charges for the death of Keith Green.San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said at the time that Li family’s extreme affluence in both the US and China as well as a possibility of spending the rest of her life behind bars made her a severe flight risk for jumping bail. In November 2019, Li was found not guilty of the charges.Naason Joaquin Garcia: $50 Million Naason Joaquin Garcia, then­-head of a Mexico-based church numbering more than one million members, was nabbed at Los Angeles International Airport on charges of 26 felonies in 2019.He was accused of human trafficking, child pornography, and rape of a minor. Taking into account Garcia’s massive following in Mexico and possible access to cash, which were combined with the severity of his charges, judges decided that the man poses an extreme flight risk and that a $50 million was needed.Samir Ramadan: $15 Million In 2013, judges in the State of New York charged Samir Ramadan with running a cigarette smuggling ring that obtained more than $50 million in profits.Apart from illegally selling cigarettes, Ramadan was accused of funneling money back to militant groups based in the Middle East, including Palestine's Hamas. Citing a high flight risk regarding Ramadan, the judges slapped him with a $15 million bail bond.Marion "Suge" Knight: $25 Million Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight collapsed in a Los Angeles court shortly after a judge set his bail at $25 million in a murder case over a hit-and-run incident in March 2015, a sum that the ex-rapper’s attorney claimed was excessively high.The attorney earlier made it clear that such a bail was probably higher than his client could post.The judge, in turn, ruled previously that Knight “has a great potential to flee and apparently has done so in the past," adding, “in this court’s opinion, $25 million is reasonable, and it is so set.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221223/ftx-founder-to-live-with-his-parents-after-being-released-on-enormous-bail-1105717443.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

top-10 of largest bail amounts in us history, top-10 of highest bail amounts in us history10 of highest bail amounts in us history