https://sputniknews.com/20221222/us-dow-jones-falls-over-300-points-amid-recession-fed-rate-hike-fears-1105711740.html

US Dow Falls Over 300 Points Amid Recession, Fed Rate Hike Fears Led by Tech Losses

US Dow Falls Over 300 Points Amid Recession, Fed Rate Hike Fears Led by Tech Losses

A brief respite from December’s brutal financial losses came undone Thursday as fears of global recession returned and central banks continued to hike interest... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T21:05+0000

2022-12-22T21:05+0000

2022-12-22T21:24+0000

economy

us

us stocks

dow jones

wall street

economic recession

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570322_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fdd38367a7f47d419ea61504f52aac6.jpg

US stocks fell into red territory on Thursday amid Wall Street fears of an economic recession and additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index fell by 348 point after earlier dropping over 800 points into the red. The S&P 500 dropped by 55 points as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted by 233 points.Tech companies led the way in losses, with semiconductor giants like Lam Research and Advanced Micro Devices shedding 10% and 7%, respectively, and electric auto manufacturer Tesla tumbled over 8% after announcing steep discounts on vehicles.CNBC reported "stocks fell to their lows" shortly after David Tepper, founder of the Appaloosa Management, told the outlet that he was "leaning short on the equity markets."“The upside/downside just doesn’t make sense to me when I have so many … central banks telling me what they are going to do," he had said at the time.The Dow has lost over 5.5% in December alone, and the S&P and Nasdaq have fared even worse this month, having dropped by nearly 7.5% and 9.7%, respectively.Recession fears on the back of the Federal Reserve's ongoing interest rate hikes have also weighed heavily on equities to date; in fact, the Fed's most recent spike marked its highest point since December 2007, when the agency was cutting rates in order to prevent a financial collapse.

https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-stocks-finish-worst-2-weeks-since-september-as-fears-of-recession-mount-1105534844.html

wall street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

us, us stocks, dow jones, wall street, economic recession