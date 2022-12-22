https://sputniknews.com/20221222/transcript-of-new-zealand-pms-offensive-comment-to-mp-bags-more-than-60000-at-charity-auction-1105697484.html

Transcript of New Zealand PM's Offensive Comment to MP Bags More Than $60,000 at Charity Auction

On 13 December, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern insulted a political rival during a parliamentary debate. Her comment was recorded by microphones and... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

A signed copy of the transcript of Jacinda Ardern calling David Seymour, leader of New Zealand’s libertarian right Act party "an arrogant prick" has been sold for more than $63,000 at an auction, according to local media reports. Ardern had already apologized for insulting a political rival in parliament and on 15 December, Adern and Seymour announced that they would sign a framed printout of the recording and auction it off online for charity. The auction was to raise money for patients of prostate cancer.During a parliamentary debate Ardern called Seymour "an arrogant prick" which hadn't been intended to be heard by the public but Ardern did not notice that her microphone was still on. Thus, the whole chamber heard it, and the unparliamentary language was recorded in the official register of parliamentary proceedings.

