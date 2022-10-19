https://sputniknews.com/20221019/michigan-school-disappointed-and-disgusted-after-stripper-brought-into-charity-event-1102063336.html
Michigan School 'Disappointed and Disgusted' After Stripper Brought to Charity Event
Parents and school administration are upset after a former NFL player Quentin Hines brought a stripper dancer to a charity event in a Michigan gymnasium.
On Saturday, Hines' organization, Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, rented the Mount Clemens High School gym and concession stand for a charity event, according to Fox News.
During the event, a woman wearing little clothing was seen dancing, according to the video that emerged on social media. As can be seen in the video, the woman was dancing in an implicative manner next to a shirtless man.
After the incident, the city of Mount Clemens schools' superintendent Monique Beels responded to the video, saying that this was the first time such a situation happened.
"There have been no prior issues of inappropriateness when this organization rented from our district in the past. There was no reason to believe the activities that took place at the event on October 15, 2022, would take place in our gym," she said.
Beels added that school administration was "deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place."
After the incident, Hines' organization was banned from using any facilities in the future. The former football player, in turn, said that he did not believe the "underdressed" woman to be a stripper, labelling the whole incident "unfortunate."