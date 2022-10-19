International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/michigan-school-disappointed-and-disgusted-after-stripper-brought-into-charity-event-1102063336.html
Michigan School 'Disappointed and Disgusted' After Stripper Brought to Charity Event
Michigan School 'Disappointed and Disgusted' After Stripper Brought to Charity Event
Parents and school administration are upset after a former NFL player Quentin Hines brought a stripper dancer to a charity event in a Michigan gymnasium. 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-19T05:45+0000
2022-10-19T05:47+0000
americas
us
school
viral video
nfl
strip club
striptease
woman
naked woman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107669/78/1076697856_0:65:1280:785_1920x0_80_0_0_cbfcad47d0724fde3f2c156ecc2a2efa.jpg
On Saturday, Hines' organization, Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, rented the Mount Clemens High School gym and concession stand for a charity event, according to Fox News.During the event, a woman wearing little clothing was seen dancing, according to the video that emerged on social media. As can be seen in the video, the woman was dancing in an implicative manner next to a shirtless man.After the incident, the city of Mount Clemens schools' superintendent Monique Beels responded to the video, saying that this was the first time such a situation happened.Beels added that school administration was "deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place."After the incident, Hines' organization was banned from using any facilities in the future. The former football player, in turn, said that he did not believe the "underdressed" woman to be a stripper, labelling the whole incident "unfortunate."
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107669/78/1076697856_74:0:1207:850_1920x0_80_0_0_c417729e2ed81befa704df29930546e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, school, viral video, nfl, strip club, striptease, woman, naked woman
us, school, viral video, nfl, strip club, striptease, woman, naked woman

Michigan School 'Disappointed and Disgusted' After Stripper Brought to Charity Event

05:45 GMT 19.10.2022 (Updated: 05:47 GMT 19.10.2022)
CC0 / / Pole dancing
Pole dancing - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Parents and school administration are upset after a former NFL player Quentin Hines brought a stripper dancer to a charity event in a Michigan gymnasium.
On Saturday, Hines' organization, Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, rented the Mount Clemens High School gym and concession stand for a charity event, according to Fox News.
During the event, a woman wearing little clothing was seen dancing, according to the video that emerged on social media. As can be seen in the video, the woman was dancing in an implicative manner next to a shirtless man.
After the incident, the city of Mount Clemens schools' superintendent Monique Beels responded to the video, saying that this was the first time such a situation happened.
"There have been no prior issues of inappropriateness when this organization rented from our district in the past. There was no reason to believe the activities that took place at the event on October 15, 2022, would take place in our gym," she said.
Beels added that school administration was "deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place."
After the incident, Hines' organization was banned from using any facilities in the future. The former football player, in turn, said that he did not believe the "underdressed" woman to be a stripper, labelling the whole incident "unfortunate."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала