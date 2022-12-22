International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/spacex-crew-6-mission-with-russian-cosmonaut-will-head-to-iss-in-mid-february-nasa-1105691982.html
SpaceX Crew-6 Mission With Russian Cosmonaut Will Head to ISS in Mid-February: NASA
SpaceX Crew-6 Mission With Russian Cosmonaut Will Head to ISS in Mid-February: NASA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the sixth commercial crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with Russian cosmonaut... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-22T08:35+0000
2022-12-22T08:36+0000
science & tech
spacex
nasa
iss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090636837_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_4046997a2ac329d91f784a8f5f2f3bd9.jpg
"The earliest targeted launch date for the agency's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is mid-February 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. Beside Fedyaev, the crew will include two NASA astronauts, Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, along with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. This will be the first mission for everyone except Bowen. Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement. In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS. In exchange for flights of Russian cosmonauts on the Crew Dragon, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos delivers American astronauts to ISS on the Soyuz spacecraft.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090636837_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_396966cf6e7747ec53465d93b10a3b30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacex, crew-6 mission, russian cosmonaut, iss, nasa
spacex, crew-6 mission, russian cosmonaut, iss, nasa

SpaceX Crew-6 Mission With Russian Cosmonaut Will Head to ISS in Mid-February: NASA

08:35 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 08:36 GMT 22.12.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ SpaceXFalcon 9 is targeting the next launch of astronauts aboard Dragon on November 10, 2021
Falcon 9 is targeting the next launch of astronauts aboard Dragon on November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ SpaceX
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the sixth commercial crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on board will be launched no earlier than mid-February, NASA said.
"The earliest targeted launch date for the agency's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is mid-February 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.
Beside Fedyaev, the crew will include two NASA astronauts, Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, along with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. This will be the first mission for everyone except Bowen.
Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement. In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS. In exchange for flights of Russian cosmonauts on the Crew Dragon, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos delivers American astronauts to ISS on the Soyuz spacecraft.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала