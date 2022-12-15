https://sputniknews.com/20221215/iss-crew-not-in-danger-after-coolant-leak-discovered-on-soyuz-ms-22-spacecraft---nasa-1105473449.html

ISS Crew Not in Danger After Coolant Leak Discovered on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - NASA

ISS Crew Not in Danger After Coolant Leak Discovered on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - NASA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) is not in danger after a coolant leak was discovered on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T04:27+0000

2022-12-15T04:27+0000

2022-12-15T04:27+0000

soyuz ms

space

cosmos

astronauts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106720/09/1067200918_0:66:1281:786_1920x0_80_0_0_0463b48e7cd01799480c7c5cab73c865.jpg

Russian space agency Roscosmos confirms that “the planned spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin from the International Space Station (ISS) has been canceled due to technical reasons”.The cosmonauts were ordered to postpone the spacewalk for the second time in the last 30 days.The spacewalk was initially planned for November 25 but was postponed until December 15 due to a malfunction in the pumps of a cooling system of one of the spacesuits.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

space, astronauts, international space station , spacewalk