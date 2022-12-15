https://sputniknews.com/20221215/iss-crew-not-in-danger-after-coolant-leak-discovered-on-soyuz-ms-22-spacecraft---nasa-1105473449.html
ISS Crew Not in Danger After Coolant Leak Discovered on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - NASA
ISS Crew Not in Danger After Coolant Leak Discovered on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - NASA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) is not in danger after a coolant leak was discovered on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T04:27+0000
2022-12-15T04:27+0000
2022-12-15T04:27+0000
soyuz ms
space
cosmos
astronauts
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106720/09/1067200918_0:66:1281:786_1920x0_80_0_0_0463b48e7cd01799480c7c5cab73c865.jpg
Russian space agency Roscosmos confirms that “the planned spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin from the International Space Station (ISS) has been canceled due to technical reasons”.The cosmonauts were ordered to postpone the spacewalk for the second time in the last 30 days.The spacewalk was initially planned for November 25 but was postponed until December 15 due to a malfunction in the pumps of a cooling system of one of the spacesuits.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106720/09/1067200918_72:0:1207:851_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc932da371b9219832d8de35c74c0ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
space, astronauts, international space station , spacewalk
space, astronauts, international space station , spacewalk
ISS Crew Not in Danger After Coolant Leak Discovered on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - NASA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) is not in danger after a coolant leak was discovered on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station, NASA said in a statement.
"Tonight's spacewalk with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin is cancelled as mission controllers evaluate the impact of a coolant leak seen on the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship. The space station is in good condition and the Expedition 68 crew is safe," NASA said on its Twitter page for updates from the ISS.
Russian space agency Roscosmos confirms that “the planned spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin from the International Space Station (ISS) has been canceled due to technical reasons”.
The cosmonauts were ordered to postpone the spacewalk for the second time in the last 30 days.
The spacewalk was initially planned for November 25 but was postponed until December 15 due to a malfunction in the pumps of a cooling system of one of the spacesuits.