https://sputniknews.com/20221222/russia-china-mutual-support-intensified-in-2022-chinese-ambassador-1105689547.html

Russia-China Mutual Support 'Intensified' in 2022: Chinese Ambassador

Russia-China Mutual Support 'Intensified' in 2022: Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sino-Russian mutual support and cooperation have strengthened this year, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T06:10+0000

2022-12-22T06:10+0000

2022-12-22T06:10+0000

world

russia

china

support

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105106/96/1051069683_0:135:4154:2472_1920x0_80_0_0_6997b45a3c0765dcaa77801122bb5551.jpg

"Mutual support between our countries has intensified. Russia has defended a fair approach to a number of issues concerning Taiwan, Xianggang [Hong Kong], Xinjiang [China's autonomous region] and others. China has taken an unbiased stance on the Ukrainian issue, opposed the imposition of unilateral sanctions, expressed the hope for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and called on the US, NATO and the EU for a comprehensive dialogue with Russia," Zhang said. The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation relations between Russia and China have also developed on a high level over the year, according to the ambassador. The ambassador also noted that the 27th regular meeting of the two countries' heads of governments was held in early December via videoconference. In September, Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu successfully visited Russia and participated in the Eastern Economic Forum, he added.

https://sputniknews.com/20221215/chinas-xi-strengthens-trade-and-energy-ties-with-russia-behind-diplomatic-scenes-reports-suggest-1105483203.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, mutual support, ambassador