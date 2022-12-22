International
Russia-China Mutual Support 'Intensified' in 2022: Chinese Ambassador
Russia-China Mutual Support 'Intensified' in 2022: Chinese Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sino-Russian mutual support and cooperation have strengthened this year, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Mutual support between our countries has intensified. Russia has defended a fair approach to a number of issues concerning Taiwan, Xianggang [Hong Kong], Xinjiang [China's autonomous region] and others. China has taken an unbiased stance on the Ukrainian issue, opposed the imposition of unilateral sanctions, expressed the hope for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and called on the US, NATO and the EU for a comprehensive dialogue with Russia," Zhang said. The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation relations between Russia and China have also developed on a high level over the year, according to the ambassador. The ambassador also noted that the 27th regular meeting of the two countries' heads of governments was held in early December via videoconference. In September, Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu successfully visited Russia and participated in the Eastern Economic Forum, he added.
Russia-China Mutual Support 'Intensified' in 2022: Chinese Ambassador

06:10 GMT 22.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / HOW HWEE YOUNGThe Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / HOW HWEE YOUNG
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sino-Russian mutual support and cooperation have strengthened this year, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Mutual support between our countries has intensified. Russia has defended a fair approach to a number of issues concerning Taiwan, Xianggang [Hong Kong], Xinjiang [China's autonomous region] and others. China has taken an unbiased stance on the Ukrainian issue, opposed the imposition of unilateral sanctions, expressed the hope for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and called on the US, NATO and the EU for a comprehensive dialogue with Russia," Zhang said.
The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation relations between Russia and China have also developed on a high level over the year, according to the ambassador.
"Contacts at the highest level between our countries have become closer. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in February at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and in September on the sidelines of the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] summit in Samarkand and outlined the development of bilateral relations," Zhang said.
The ambassador also noted that the 27th regular meeting of the two countries' heads of governments was held in early December via videoconference. In September, Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu successfully visited Russia and participated in the Eastern Economic Forum, he added.
