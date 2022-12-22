International
Moscow Rejects Allegations Russian Peacekeepers Not Fulfilling Mission to Control Lachin Corridor
Moscow Rejects Allegations Russian Peacekeepers Not Fulfilling Mission to Control Lachin Corridor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their mission to control the Lachin corridor, work is underway to resolve the escalation, Russian... 22.12.2022
"Russian peacekeepers are fulfilling their mission," Zakharova told a briefing. The spokeswoman added that Russia is working to resolve the aggravation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russian peacekeepers allegedly do not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the Lachin corridor, this statement was made despite the efforts of the Russian side to unblock the corridor.
moscow, russian peacekeepers, lachin corridor
moscow, russian peacekeepers, lachin corridor

Moscow Rejects Allegations Russian Peacekeepers Not Fulfilling Mission to Control Lachin Corridor

10:48 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 22.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their mission to control the Lachin corridor, work is underway to resolve the escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
"Russian peacekeepers are fulfilling their mission," Zakharova told a briefing.
The spokeswoman added that Russia is working to resolve the aggravation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"For those who do not know, I would like to remind you that there have been exacerbations before and there have been problems, and the parties blamed each other, and it was the Russian peacekeepers who did everything to stabilize the situation and they succeeded. Therefore, such an attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted," Zakharova concluded.
Last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russian peacekeepers allegedly do not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the Lachin corridor, this statement was made despite the efforts of the Russian side to unblock the corridor.
