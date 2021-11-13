https://sputniknews.com/20211113/lachin-corridor-linking-nagorno-karabakh-armenia-reopens-after-incident-1090703454.html

Lachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Stepanakert-Lachin Highway connecting Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia has reopened after temporarily being closed due to an incident... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, an unidentified person drove up to Azeri soldiers, threw what appeared to be a grenade in their direction, prompting the soldiers to open fire, the news agency Artsakh Press reported.The international road Stepanakert - Shushi - Berdzor [Lachin] is open again in both directions, the media outlet said, adding that Russian peacekeepers will ensure free and safe traffic in the area.The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, and the region saw the most serious escalation of the protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral truce, in which Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. In addition, the Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to the region to ensure the implementation of the truce.

