https://sputniknews.com/20221222/hunter-biden-adds-former-bill-clinton-attorney-to-his-legal-team-reports-say-1105684940.html

Hunter Biden Adds Former Bill Clinton Attorney to His Legal Team, Reports Say

Hunter Biden Adds Former Bill Clinton Attorney to His Legal Team, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has added a high-powered Washington lawyer who has previously worked for former President Bill... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T04:51+0000

2022-12-22T04:51+0000

2022-12-22T04:51+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

lawyer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099496954_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1606cbc5cb5779b5539ea4bb1b6eecfd.jpg

Hunter Biden has hired Abbe Lowell from the Winston and Strawn law firm to lead and coordinate his response to anticipated oversight investigations by two Republican-controlled House committees when the new Congress convenes for the first time in January, the report said on Wednesday. The report cited a current attorney for Hunter Biden as its source but Lowell declined to comment on the report, the report added. Lowell previously represented Jared Kushner in congressional investigations as well as former President Clinton and former Democratic senators John Edwards and Bob Menendez, according to the report.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hunter biden, bill clinton, legal team, us