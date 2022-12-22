International
Hunter Biden Adds Former Bill Clinton Attorney to His Legal Team, Reports Say
Hunter Biden Adds Former Bill Clinton Attorney to His Legal Team, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has added a high-powered Washington lawyer who has previously worked for former President Bill... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
Hunter Biden has hired Abbe Lowell from the Winston and Strawn law firm to lead and coordinate his response to anticipated oversight investigations by two Republican-controlled House committees when the new Congress convenes for the first time in January, the report said on Wednesday. The report cited a current attorney for Hunter Biden as its source but Lowell declined to comment on the report, the report added. Lowell previously represented Jared Kushner in congressional investigations as well as former President Clinton and former Democratic senators John Edwards and Bob Menendez, according to the report.
hunter biden, bill clinton, legal team, us
Hunter Biden Adds Former Bill Clinton Attorney to His Legal Team, Reports Say

04:51 GMT 22.12.2022
Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has added a high-powered Washington lawyer who has previously worked for former President Bill Clinton, Jared Kushner, to his legal team before the incoming Republican-controlled House of Representatives starts its promised inquiries into his business dealings, US media reported.
Hunter Biden has hired Abbe Lowell from the Winston and Strawn law firm to lead and coordinate his response to anticipated oversight investigations by two Republican-controlled House committees when the new Congress convenes for the first time in January, the report said on Wednesday.
The report cited a current attorney for Hunter Biden as its source but Lowell declined to comment on the report, the report added.
Lowell previously represented Jared Kushner in congressional investigations as well as former President Clinton and former Democratic senators John Edwards and Bob Menendez, according to the report.
