https://sputniknews.com/20221222/ftx-founder-bankman-fried-will-reportedly-be-extradited-to-us-on-wednesday-night-1105682610.html

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Will Reportedly Be Extradited to US on Wednesday Night

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Will Reportedly Be Extradited to US on Wednesday Night

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has given his consent to the extradition to the United States... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T01:21+0000

2022-12-22T01:21+0000

2022-12-22T01:17+0000

americas

sam bankman-fried

extradition

ftx

crypto currency

fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/12/1105570733_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_57005284f5a4d0b7cf609e2f4c6dec85.jpg

Last week, the US Department of Justice announced charges against the 30-year-old Californian, who is being held at a prison in the Bahamas. He is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of dollars in a scheme that allegedly led to FTX's downfall last month. Bankman-Fried's lawyer said during his first court appearance that their client would resist being sent to the United States; however, the Bloomberg news agency cited people familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday that he would no longer fight it, and would make an announcement in court next week. According to the report, Bankman-Fried told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited. His lawyer, Jerone Roberts, said Bankman-Fried is "anxious to leave [the Bahamas] and if it is done today it is fine," as quoted by the Nassau Guardian newspaper. The newspaper posted a video on social media showing a convoy escorted by police arriving at Odyssey Aviation, a partnership of Fixed Base Operators and Ground Handling in the Bahamas and the US offering private aviation services, for Bankman-Fried's extradition. The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for up to 115 years. He has denied any wrongdoing.

https://sputniknews.com/20221212/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-arrested-by-bahamian-authorities-after-us-files-criminal-charges-1105402625.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sam bankman-fried, extradition, ftx, crypto currency, fraud