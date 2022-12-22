https://sputniknews.com/20221222/electric-boat-wins-51bln-order-extension-for-nuclear-submarine-missile-tubes-pentagon-1105684810.html

Electric Boat Wins $5.1Bln Order Extension for Nuclear Submarine Missile Tubes: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics, has received a US Navy order extension worth more than $5.1 billion to make more missile... 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation [of] Groton, Connecticut is awarded a $5,134,324,189 ... modification to [a] previously awarded contract," the release said on Wednesday. "This modification procures missile tube long ... for follow-on Columbia-class submarines; and logistics/sustainment support for the US and UK programs." The expanded contract also covers additional Submarine Industrial Base enhancements as part of the Integrated Enterprise Plan and multi-program material procurement supporting Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and for the Virginia-class submarines and Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier programs, the release said. Most of the work on the program will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%) and in Newport News, Virginia (25%) over the next five-and-a-half years and is expected to be completed by June 2028, according to the release.

