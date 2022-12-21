https://sputniknews.com/20221221/zelenskys-dc-christmas-visit-meant-to-evoke-churchill-comes-at-end-of-scrutiny-free-aid-experts-1105675223.html

Zelensky’s DC Christmas Visit Meant to Evoke Churchill, Comes at End of Scrutiny-Free Aid: Experts

Zelensky’s DC Christmas Visit Meant to Evoke Churchill, Comes at End of Scrutiny-Free Aid: Experts

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington, DC, Congress is considering a massive new $45 billion aid package for Kiev, and the White House... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T16:38+0000

2022-12-21T16:38+0000

2022-12-21T16:38+0000

opinion & analysis

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

washington dc

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096297512_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ad0bfd4b345d6732389977517223a82.jpg

Sputnik spoke with two political scientists about Zelensky’s visit, and what is likely to come – or not come – of it.Professor David Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen, told Sputnik on Wednesday that Zelensky’s trip was part of a time-honored tradition for recipients of US military aid.Dr. Harvey Schantz, a professor of political science at State University of New York at Plattsburgh, agreed, adding that Zelensky’s visit was also “intended to advertise to the world the strong ties between Ukraine and the US, and the Ukrainian point of view, and to boost the morale of the Ukrainian people, as well as demonstrate Zelensky’s leadership.”When it came to the new aid package, Schantz predicted few problems with getting it approved, although he foresaw more difficulties after the newly-elected Republican-Majority House of Representatives is sworn in in January.“Continued aid for Ukraine in the fiscal year 2024 budget, which is due September 30, 2023, is a long way off, but one could foresee stress within the House Republican Party over how to handle this spending issue. Every year there are issues which delay the prompt passage of the 12 required annual appropriations bills,” Schantz also said.Woodard rejected any notion that Zelensky would be seen by US politicians as a “beggar asking for a handout,” as some commentators have mused, because the Ukrainian president is seen as a “knight” doing what the Americans planned for but never got to do: fight Russia.He noted, however, that the Americans were likely to continue to be hesitant in sharing technology with Ukraine, out of fear of giving adversaries like Russia or China too much insight into US defensive capabilities and thinking.“Think back to the 'Enigma' machines used by Nazi Germany in WWII, and you will see that wartime intelligence can determine the outcome of the conflict. The US will continue to dribble-out weapons to Ukraine, but they will be cautious about what they share.”Woodard also expected the Republicans to be more cautious about doling out military hardware or funding to the Ukrainians without some kind of guarantees, such as a plan for ending the war. The memories of stalemates in Korea and Vietnam likely still haunt their decision-making about whether or not to keep funneling support to Kiev, he said."’Isolation’ is a central premise of conservative thought from the beginning,” Woodard further noted.“It is traceable to the Revolutionary War, when American colonists didn't want to be involved in 'European Wars.' Before WWII, the ‘America First’ movement against involvement in the war in Europe had deep and abiding support ,especially in the American Midwest. Once there were 450 chapters of the 'America First' sentiment nationwide, then Pearl Harbor changed the whole discussion. Americans don't want to see their children buried on foreign battlefields, so this issue will always be a significant one with Republicans.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/zelenskyy-would-not-be-making-visit-if-support-in-us-wasnt-decreasing-psaki-1105674934.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/another-beggar-asking-for-a-handout-americans-mock-zelenskys-visit-to-washington-1105656415.html

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

volodymyr zelensky, joe biden, washington dc, military aid