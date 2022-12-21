https://sputniknews.com/20221221/zelenskyy-would-not-be-making-visit-if-support-in-us-wasnt-decreasing-psaki-1105674934.html

Zelensky Would Not Be Making Visit If Support in US Wasn't Decreasing: Psaki

Zelensky Would Not Be Making Visit If Support in US Wasn't Decreasing: Psaki

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Volodymyr Zelensky would not be coming to the United States for a visit amid the ongoing conflict at home if there were no signs of US... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T15:46+0000

2022-12-21T15:46+0000

2022-12-21T15:50+0000

world

ukraine

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102817756_0:173:3027:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_2bea7d15c9dec74012d6d76ada617ea1.jpg

"He would not be making this trip if support in US wasn’t decreasing while Russians take out energy sources and bombard cities. This is a sales pitch to congress and public," Psaki wrote on Twitter. She expressed confidence that Zelensky will see "many well deserved standing ovations" during his address to US Congress later in the day. The former spokeswoman also called the visit a "sales pitch to Congress and public." Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon before delivering an address to a joint session of the US Congress in the evening, according to US officials.

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/biden-says-thrilled-to-meet-zelensky-at-white-house-1105672506.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, us