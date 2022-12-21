https://sputniknews.com/20221221/us-senate-confirms-lynne-tracy-as-ambassador-to-russia-1105676360.html
US Senate Confirms Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia
US Senate Confirms Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Wednesday secured enough votes to confirm Lynne Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Russia. 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-21T17:32+0000
2022-12-21T17:32+0000
2022-12-21T17:32+0000
americas
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg
The Senate has so far voted overwhelmingly in favor of the nomination, with 80 approving and only one senator opposed as voting continues. During her Senate confirmation hearing, Tracy said that she will make the plight of Americans detained in Russia a "top priority" during her service in Moscow. She also pledged to reach out to all Russian people at all levels as one of her priorities should she be confirmed.
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d11baf01af7028bbef9e7f05d8d7140.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia
US Senate Confirms Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Wednesday secured enough votes to confirm Lynne Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Russia.
The Senate has so far voted overwhelmingly in favor of the nomination, with 80 approving and only one senator opposed as voting continues.
During her Senate confirmation hearing, Tracy said that she will make the plight of Americans detained in Russia a "top priority" during her service in Moscow. She also pledged to reach out to all Russian people at all levels as one of her priorities should she be confirmed.