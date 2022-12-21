International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/russia-delivers-100000-doses-of-vaccine-against-covid-19-to-djibouti-1105661246.html
Russia Delivers 100,000 Doses of Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Djibouti
Russia Delivers 100,000 Doses of Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Djibouti
Russia has delivered 100,000 doses of a domestically produced vaccine against the coronavirus to Djibouti, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Wednesday.
2022-12-21T07:40+0000
2022-12-21T07:40+0000
africa
russia
covid-19
delta variant of covid-19
omicron strain
djibouti
vaccine
medicine
east africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105660761_0:167:2784:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_52b03aa6568835eb020d4adbb160e953.jpg
"On December 20, a special board of the EMERCOM delivered 100,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine to prevent a new coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus as well as 100,000 disposable syringes as humanitarian aid to the population of Djibouti," the ministry said in a statement. The delivery was carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Russian government at Djibouti’s request, EMERCOM noted. Sputnik V is Russia's and the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Sputnik V has been approved in 71 countries with a combined population of over 4 billion and Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries.
africa
russia
djibouti
east africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105660761_42:0:2773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_449c1f2749ac4faee9e5aa2fa856a663.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, omicron strain, djibouti, vaccine, medicine, east africa
russia, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, omicron strain, djibouti, vaccine, medicine, east africa

Russia Delivers 100,000 Doses of Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Djibouti

07:40 GMT 21.12.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim BogodvidAn ampoule with the Gam-Kovid-Vak (Sputnik V) vaccine against COVID-19 at the vaccination station at the Yuzhny shopping and entertainment center in Kazan.
An ampoule with the Gam-Kovid-Vak (Sputnik V) vaccine against COVID-19 at the vaccination station at the Yuzhny shopping and entertainment center in Kazan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has delivered 100,000 doses of a domestically produced vaccine against the coronavirus to Djibouti, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Wednesday.
"On December 20, a special board of the EMERCOM delivered 100,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine to prevent a new coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus as well as 100,000 disposable syringes as humanitarian aid to the population of Djibouti," the ministry said in a statement.
The delivery was carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Russian government at Djibouti’s request, EMERCOM noted.
Sputnik V is Russia's and the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Sputnik V has been approved in 71 countries with a combined population of over 4 billion and Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала