Russia Delivers 100,000 Doses of Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Djibouti
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has delivered 100,000 doses of a domestically produced vaccine against the coronavirus to Djibouti, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Wednesday.
"On December 20, a special board of the EMERCOM delivered 100,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine to prevent a new coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus as well as 100,000 disposable syringes as humanitarian aid to the population of Djibouti," the ministry said in a statement.
The delivery was carried out
in accordance with the instructions of the Russian government at Djibouti’s request, EMERCOM noted.
Sputnik V is Russia's and the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Sputnik V has been approved in 71 countries with a combined population of over 4 billion and Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries.