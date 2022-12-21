https://sputniknews.com/20221221/russia-delivers-100000-doses-of-vaccine-against-covid-19-to-djibouti-1105661246.html

Russia Delivers 100,000 Doses of Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Djibouti

Russia Delivers 100,000 Doses of Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Djibouti

Russia has delivered 100,000 doses of a domestically produced vaccine against the coronavirus to Djibouti, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Wednesday.

"On December 20, a special board of the EMERCOM delivered 100,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine to prevent a new coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus as well as 100,000 disposable syringes as humanitarian aid to the population of Djibouti," the ministry said in a statement. The delivery was carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Russian government at Djibouti’s request, EMERCOM noted. Sputnik V is Russia's and the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Sputnik V has been approved in 71 countries with a combined population of over 4 billion and Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries.

