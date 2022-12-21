International
India Unlikely to Yield to US Attempts to Undermine Its Ties With Russia: Moscow
05:04 GMT 21.12.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is unlikely to yield to US attempts to undermine its ties with Russia, cooperation with Moscow is profitable for New Delhi, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, told Sputnik.
Kabulov responded negatively to the question if Moscow sees the risk that New Delhi, under US pressure, could refuse to buy Russian oil.
"No ... they [New Delhi] will not be engaged in this," the diplomat said.
He said India wants to buy a lot of oil because it is profitable for India.
"India and China have, for obvious reasons, a good discount," Kabulov said.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed in detail the prospects for practical cooperation in the energy field and other areas during a phone conversation.
