India Unlikely to Yield to US Attempts to Undermine Its Ties With Russia: Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is unlikely to yield to US attempts to undermine its ties with Russia, cooperation with Moscow is profitable for New Delhi, Zamir... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

Kabulov responded negatively to the question if Moscow sees the risk that New Delhi, under US pressure, could refuse to buy Russian oil. He said India wants to buy a lot of oil because it is profitable for India. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed in detail the prospects for practical cooperation in the energy field and other areas during a phone conversation.

